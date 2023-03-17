Kòntròl di tráfiko.
KOMUNIKADO DI PRENSA 114/2023.
16 mart 2023.
Departamentu di Komunikashon i Prevenshon
KUERPO POLISIAL KÒRSOU SIRBI I PROTEHÁ
Djaweps 16 di mart 2023, personal di warda di polis Punda a tene un kòntròl general di
tráfiko entre 11.00’or pa 14.00’or di atardi riba Dominico F. “Don” Martina Boulevard.
A kontrolá un total di 108 vehíkulo.
Polis a repartí un total di 40 prosèsverbal pa e siguiente infrakshonnan.
Manehá un vehíkulo sin:
Reibeweis;
Impuesto pagá;
Seguro bálido;
Karchi di kùr bálido;
Faha di seguridat;
Plachi number dilanti i patras.
E kòntròlnan aki ta kontinuá.
