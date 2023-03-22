Launching the ‘Bonaire Water Bottle’ Project as Part of the Islands Continues Sustainable Efforts

TCB, BOHNATA & WEB Introduces the ‘Bonaire Water Bottle’ Project as Part of the Islands Continues Sustainable Efforts

Commemorating World Water Day

To commemorate the World Water Day, Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), Bonaire Hotel and Tourism Association (BONHATA) and Water- en Energiebedrijf Bonaire (WEB) jointly launches the Bonaire Water Bottle project.

This year, the World Water Day is about accelerating change to solve the water and sanitation crisis. Over 1 million plastic bottles are purchased every minute worldwide and nearly 80% of these end up in our landfills and oceans. At this rate, the amount of single-use plastic ending up in our oceans will outweigh fish by 2050, unless we make a change.

Our Goal

As part of the Tourism Recovery Plan one of the objectives is to increase the continuous incentives on the island to support Bonaire’s sustainable efforts. There are different initiatives on the island moving into the right direction. We also see the value of being part of this positive movement. The main goal of the Bonaire Water Bottle project is to create awareness about keeping Bonaire free from plastic pollution and continue to promote reusable water bottles to our community and visitors. Additionally, creating awareness about safely drinking Bonaire’s tap water and staying hydrated during the day. This way Bonaire also contributes to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) of the United Nations. Lastly, the visitors can also take a beautiful souvenir of Bonaire that can be used all over the world.

Together we want to work towards a more sustainable Bonaire and preserve our nature for generations to come. It is important to take care of our nature for it to return a favor. Connecting man and nature is part of who we are and on Bonaire we are committed to the sustainable use of ocean resources. Therefore, we need to keep our land and ocean clean and the Bonaire Water Bottle project is a great way to contribute to a clean island.

Bonaire Bond

Last year, in connection with Earth Day, TCB launched ‘The Bonaire Bond’ campaign. This is a destination pledge inviting visitors to sign a commitment to travel responsibly to help sustain Bonaire’s natural appeal for years to come. The Bonaire Water Bottle project complements the Bonaire Bond nicely and enhances its value. Together we can accelerate change. Therefore, we encourage all visitors to sign the Bonaire Bond pledge on http://www.bonaireisland.com and become an integral part of maintaining our bond to the environment, our unique identity, and each other.

About the Water Bottle

The organizations partnered up with D-TAP Foundation for this project. They make sustainable connections between all partners and local stakeholders on the island with the SDG’s as its compass. The stainless steel bottle is reusable, durable and beautifully designed with the message: “100% ocean water safe from the tap”. Each bottle has two QR-codes, one on the cap where you can scan and find locations where you can get tap water and a QR-code on the body where you can find more information about Bonaire and the Bonaire Bond. Additionally, the bottles are in two designs, one focusing on the underwater world and the other on our flora and fauna on land.

To our community and visitors, remember to make the continuous decision to use a reusable water bottle and be part of the change. The bottles will be available for purchase soon.

And to all partners that are interested in being part of this great project and becoming a refill point please contact marketing@bonaireisland.com and office@bonhata.org for more information.