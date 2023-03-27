Hulanda i Aruba ta organisá Konferensia di Klima na Aruba

Isla chikitu, manera na Hulanda Karibense, ta èkstra vulnerabel pa kambio di klima i ya kaba ta nota e efektonan negativo. Hulanda i Aruba kier promové koperashon riba tereno di akshon klimatológiko entre e islanan chikitu rònt mundu. Di 10 te ku 12 di mei nan ta organisá e promé Konferensia Karibense di Klima i Energia (Caribbean Climate & Energy Conference) (CCEC) na Aruba.

Hulanda i Aruba kier pa e islanan den e área karibense bira un ehèmpel di e aserkamentu klimatológiko riba e paisnan insular chikitu. Riba invitashon di promé minister di Aruba, Evelyn Wever-Croes, i minister pa Klima i Energia, Rob Jetten, representantenan di pais- i organisashonnan ta reuní na Aruba. Ta trata aki di representantenan di islanan di region karibense mes, pero tambe di partidonan relevante pafó di nan, manera paisnan insular den Oséano Pasífiko, organisashonnan di Nashonnan Uní, institutonan di konosementu i institutonan finansiero.

E promé dia di e konferensia ta dediká na transishon di klima i energia den Reino hulandes. E islanan karibense di Reino lo diskutí ki koperashon tin mester pa logra e metanan klimatológiko di Paris. E di dos dia di e konferensia tin un enfoke internashonal; e ora ei un pènel amplio di e isla- i organisashonnan ta bai diskutí ku otro tokante e akshon klimatológiko ku tin mester pa islanan rònt mundu. Riba e di tres dia e partisipantenan lo bishitá proyektonan di energia na Aruba i lo papia ku hóbennan tokante klima i transishon di energia riba e isla.

Durante e kumbre na Sharm-el-Sheikh (COP27) Hulanda a tuma akshon pa aselerá transishon di klima i energia na paisnan insular chikitu, manera den e parti karibense di Reino. Pa e meta akí Hulanda a afiliá na inisiativanan manera ‘Local2030 Islands Network’ i ‘SIDS Lighthouse Initiative’. Ku e Konferensia di Klima i Energia Karibense‘ na Aruba, gabinete kier sigui traha riba esaki.

The Netherlands and Aruba are organizing a climate conference on Aruba

Small islands, like those in the Caribbean Netherlands, are particularly vulnerable to climate change and are already experiencing its negative effects. The Netherlands and Aruba want to encourage cooperation on climate action between small islands world-wide. From the 10th to the 12th of May they will be organizing the first Caribbean Climate & Energy Conference (CCEC) on Aruba.

The Netherlands and Aruba want to make the islands in the Caribbean a model for tackling climate action in small island states. Upon invitation of the Prime Minister of Aruba, Evelyn Wever-Croes, and the Minister for Climate and Energy Policy, Rob Jetten, representatives from countries and organizations will meet on Aruba. It regards representatives coming from islands in the Caribbean region itself, but also from relevant parties elsewhere, such as island states in the Pacific Ocean, UN organizations, knowledge and financial institutions.

The first day of the conference will be devoted to the climate and energy transition within the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The Caribbean islands in the Kingdom will discuss what kind of corporation is needed in order to achieve the climate goals laid down in the Paris Agreement. Day two of the conference will have an international focus, during which a broad panel of countries and organizations will discuss the climate action that is needed for islands worldwide. On the third day the participants will visit energy-related projects on Aruba and they will meet young people to discuss the climate and energy transition on the island.

During the climate summit in Sharm-el-Sheikh (COP27) the Netherlands committed to accelerating the climate and energy transition on small island states like those in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. To this end the Netherlands is participating in initiatives such as the Local2030 Islands Network and the SIDS Lighthouse Initiative. The government wants the Caribbean Climate & Energy Conference on Aruba to be a continuation of this work.