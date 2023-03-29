Government of Sint Maarten ** CPS Collaborates with Stakeholders for “Let’s Get Fit” this Saturday to Commemorate WHD 2023 **

The Collective Prevention Service (CPS), is collaborating with a number of stakeholders to organize a “Let’s Get Fit,” event to commemorate upcoming World Health Day (WHD) 2023.

This activity is an exercise event that will take place on Saturday, April 1 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Vineyard Office Park Complex in Philipsburg. CPS is encouraging everyone to participate in this healthy and engaging day of activities.

This year, CPS has teamed up with Monster Factory, Elifant Fitness, and Atenas Olympics.

The event will consist of activities such as a warm-up and cool down session, Zumba, an obstacle course and strength training, to name a few, and is geared towards all levels (beginner and advanced friendly).

Participants will also have the opportunity to partake in a health screening session that covers glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure and BMI (Body Mass Index).

There will be healthy refreshments available for all those who attend.

The 75th anniversary of World Health Day 2023 will be observed on Friday, April 7th with the theme “Health for All.” The World Health Organization’s (WHO) anniversary services as an opportunity to look back at public health successes that have improved quality of life.

The anniversary also serves as a call to action to address the health challenges of today and those that may appear in the future.

Join the WHO and CPS on our journey to achieve Health For All.

Like this: Like Loading...