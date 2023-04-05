ARUBA, CURAÇAO, SINT MAARTEN AND THE NETHERLANDS AGREE TO MUTUAL REGULATION FOR COOPERATION ON REFORMS
With the signatures of the Prime Ministers of Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten and the state secretary of Kingdom Relations under a new Mutual Regulation, the legal basis has been laid for sustainable cooperation for public sector reforms in the Caribbean countries of the Kingdom. Besides financial, economic and social reforms it also covers reforms in other areas, such as education, healthcare and strengthening the rule of law.
