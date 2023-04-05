April 5, 2023
ARUBA, CURAÇAO, SINT MAARTEN AND THE NETHERLANDS AGREE TO MUTUAL REGULATION FOR COOPERATION ON REFORMS

With the signatures of the Prime Ministers of Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten and the state secretary of Kingdom Relations under a new Mutual Regulation, the legal basis has been laid for sustainable cooperation for public sector reforms in the Caribbean countries of the Kingdom. Besides financial, economic and social reforms it also covers reforms in other areas, such as education, healthcare and strengthening the rule of law.

 

Ondertekening van de Onderlinge Regeling door de minister-presidenten van Aruba, Curaçao en Sint Maarten en de staatssecretaris van Koninkrijksrelaties op 4 april 2023.
