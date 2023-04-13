Government of Sint Maarten ** Department of Culture & SCDF collaborate to host Culture Night on April 17th 2023 **

PHILIPSBURG – On April 17th, 2023, at 7:00 pm sharp, the Department of Culture and the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) will be coming together to host Culture Night at the Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village.

Persons attending the Culture Night showcase will be entertained with performances in dance, song, steel pan and string band music just to name a few. The overall objective of Culture Night is to bring together the many cultures present on St. Maarten to foster unity and to encourage cultural expression within the community.

This year’s Culture Night will feature cultural performances from many different countries including St. Martin, Dominica, India, China, USA, Dominican Republic, Belarus, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Suriname, Guinea Conakry, and St. Lucia. The cultural showcase is an intergenerational presentation featuring children, teens, and adults of all ages. This will be a free event open to the public.

The Department of Culture views St. Maarten’s annual Carnival celebration as an intricate part of the island’s Culture Creative Industry as it attracts many visitors to our shores, and it also facilitates the further development of our creative talent.

