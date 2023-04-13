Levi Silvanie School Tour & performance

PAPIAMENTO

Usando musica pa empodera esnan cu ta sufri den silencio

Levi Silvanie ta anuncia The School Tour pa Oktober y lo toca na Korsou 16 April

WILLEMSTAD — Despues di 10 anja, artista Curaçoleño Levi Silvanie ta bolbe cu un album y un mision nobo: “usa mi música y storia pa empodera otronan cu ta sufri den silencio”. Diadumingo 16 di April venidero, Silvanie lo duna un presentashon na Vittle Grounds na Korsou. Na Oktober e anja aki e lo lanza un proyecto pa concientisashon di salud mental, cu enfoke riba hobennan di scol secundario na Aruba, Boneiro y Korsou.

Un den cada cuatro persona ta experiencia problema cu salud mental of un enfermedad mental. Mitar di tur caso ta cuminsa na of prome cu edad di 14 anja, y suicidio pa motibo di depresión ta e di 4 causa di morto mas común den esnan entre 15 cu 29 anja di edad. Den nos comunidad, problema cu salud mental masha poco ta wordo reconocí of papia, y hopi bes ta wordo mira manera un berguensa. Esaki por descurasha hende di papia tocante nan salud mental of busca ayudo.

gs’me:miss

gs’me:miss ta Silvanie su prome album den dies anja. Un obra frágil di 13 cantica den cual e ta habri su mes tocante su bida, su lucha, y crecemento. E album ta pinta un imagen conmovedor di e evolushon di Levi Silvanie for di ‘djis mi mes’ pa ’gs’me:miss’; for di su subida pa fama y su bataya cu salud mental, te na descubrí con pa keda fiel na su mes. Inspira pa e batayanan personal aki, Levi a cuminsa un movimento dos anja pasa cu e focus riba salud mental pa hoben y adulto. Usando gs’me:miss como herment, ela desaroya un programa exitoso pa trese empoderamento musical na scolnan, companianan y casnan.

Presentashon na Korsou

Despues di un presentashon na Aruba diabierna awor, Levi Silvanie lo duna un presentashon musical ‘The Album Experience at Vittle Grounds’ na Korsou ariba diadumingo 16 di April cuminsando pa 7:30 di anochi. Pa karchi por tuma contact na +5999 515 4511.

‘The School Tour’ ta bin bek!

Despues di un pilot exitoso na April di 2022, The School Tour lo bolbe bek e islanan ABC den e anja escolar 2023-2024. E tour aki tawata inicialmente planea pa tuma na Maart 2023, pero pa motibo di un cantidad grandi di aplicashon di scolnan y studiantenan y e consecuencianan logístico, esaki a wordo posponi pa Oktober 2023. Cu e School Tour y su album nobo, Silvanie kier usa e poder di música pa inicia conbersashon habri tocante salud mental y cuido personal. Un experiencia inmersivo den cual e ta compartí su música y su storia, incluyendo dialogo abierto cu profesionalnan di cuido (mental) local. Papiando di obstaculonan diario y e diferente maneranan cu por mehora of mantene un estado mental saludabel.

Danki na e apoyo di Minister di Educashon y Deporte di Aruba, Universidad di Aruba/Shoco Wellness, Medwork Aruba, St. Help de Schoolkinderen Curaçao, Blue Bay Curaçao Resort, Impact Development Bonaire, WEB Bonaire, TOP Bonaire, y otro partidonan, The School Tour lo bini Aruba, Boneiro y Korsou pronto. Banda di e sessionnan pa scolnan, lo tin session pa mayor y pa hende homber tambe. Cada session di The School Tour lo incluí un Health Pavillion, den colaborashon cu profesionalnan local. E Health Pavillion lo tin un variedad di profesional di salud y bienestar unda bo por hanja asistencia di biaha y ricibi informashon. Ora ta trata cuido di salud, semper tin espacio pa mehora. Pa es motibo lo tin un ‘open panel discussion’ tambe pa papia tocante e retonan actual na e islanan ABC y posibel solushonnan.

Participashon na tur e eventonan di The School Tour lo ta completamente gratis, pero registrashon ta necesario. Tur scol secundario na Aruba, Bonaire y Korsou por registra prome cu dia 1 di Mei 2023, via e website levisilvanie.com/schooltour of por manda un email na production@levisilvanie.com. E meta ta pa jega na mas hopi studiante posibel. Pa sostene The School Tour, por manda un email na management@levisilvanie.com pa mas informashon tocante sponsoring y donashon. Pa prensa y otro pregunta por email management@levisilvanie.com.

Pa mas informashon tocante The School Tour, bishita levisilvanie.com/schooltour.

ENGLISH

Using music to empower those who struggle in silence

Levi Silvanie announces ‘The School Tour’ for October, performs in Curaçao April 16

WILLEMSTAD — After 10 years Curaçao artist Levi Silvanie returns with a new album and a mission: “use my music and story to empower others who struggle in silence.” This upcoming Sunday April 16th, Silvanie will give a performance at Vittle Grounds in Curaçao. In October this year he will be launching a program for mental health awareness aimed primarily at middle school students in Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao.

One in 4 people experience poor mental health or mental illness. Half of all cases begin by age 14, and suicide due to depression is the 4th leading cause of death among 15-to-29-year-olds. In our community, mental health problems are rarely recognized or spoken about, and more often than not seen as shameful or embarrassing. This can discourage people from talking about their mental health or seeking help.

gs’me:miss

‘gs’me:miss’ is Levi’s first album in ten years. A 13-track fragile body of work where he opens up about life, struggles and growth. The album paints a gripping picture of the evolution of Levi Silvanie from ‘djis mi mes’ to ‘gs’me:miss’; from his rise to fame and battles with mental health to learning to be true to himself. Inspired by these personal battles, Levi started a movement two years ago focused on mental health among teens & adults. Using ‘gs’me:miss’ as a tool, he has developed a successful program to bring music empowerment to schools, companies and homes.

Upcoming performance in Curaçao

After a performance in Aruba this Friday, Levi Silvanie will present his ‘Album Experience at Vittle Grounds’ in Curaçao on Sunday, April 16th starting at 7.30 PM. For tickets please contact +5999 515 4511.

‘The School Tour’ is coming back!

After a successful pilot in April 2022, The School Tour returns to the ABC islands in the new school year 2023-2024. Initially planned for March 2023, due to a large number of applications from schools and students and the logistical consequences thereof, the project has been rescheduled to start in October of 2023. With The School Tour and his upcoming new album, Levi uses the power of music to spark open conversations about mental health and self-care. An immersive experience where he shares his music & story, including open dialogues with local (mental) healthcare professionals. Talking about daily challenges and the many ways you can improve or maintain a healthy state of mind.

Thanks to the support of the Ministry of Education and Sports in Aruba, the University of Aruba/Shoco Wellness, Medwork Aruba, St. Help de Schoolkinderen Curaçao, Blue Bay Curaçao Resort, Impact Development Bonaire, WEB Bonaire, TOP Bonaire, and other parties, The School Tour will be brought to Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao soon. In addition to the sessions for schools, there will also be a session for parents and one for men. Each session of The School Tour also includes a Health Pavilion in collaboration with local professionals. The Health Pavilion features a variety of health and wellness providers where you can find immediate assistance and receive information. When it comes to healthcare, there is enough room for improvement. That is why there will also be an open panel discussion to talk about the current challenges on the ABC islands, and potential solutions.

The School Tour events are all free, but registration is required. All secondary schools in Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao can register for The School Tour until May 1, 2023, via the website levisilvanie.com/schooltour or by sending an email to production@levisilvanie.com. The goal is to reach as many students as possible. To support The School Tour, send an email to management@levisilvanie.com for more information about sponsoring & donations. For press and other questions you can email management@levisilvanie.com.

For more information about The School Tour visit levisilvanie.com/schooltour.