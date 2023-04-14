April 14, 2023
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

GOBIERNU 

Government of Sint Maarten ** Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs **

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Ms. Silveria Jacobs with Dutch Minister for Climate and Energy Rob Jetten. Discussions centered around possibilities for collaboration in areas falling within his responsibility, and access to funding for projects via the National Growth Fund and the SDE ++.
It is Prime Minister’s desire that St. Maarten makes use of this opportunity to access funding formerly unavailable to the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom which was highlighted at speaking engagements internationally such as EarthX and the United Nations during last year. The goal is to access funding and technical assistance to be able to achieve the SDGs seeing the vulnerability to external shocks we face as SIDS within the region.
This will go a long way towards strengthening our resilience and ensuring we are being good citizens for St. Maarten and the world.

 

Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

E mesun reglanan di Toke de Keda ta keda vigente

REDAKSHON 0

Minister di Cultura Xiomara Maduro: JUAN CHABAYA “PADU” LAMPE “ARUBA SU TATA DI CULTURA” A BAY SOSEGA

REDAKSHON 0

Minister Geoffrey Wever ta elabora riba 1 aña di gobernacion Recuperacion economico y desaroyo sostenibel

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: