Government of Sint Maarten ** Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs **

Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Ms. Silveria Jacobs with Dutch Minister for Climate and Energy Rob Jetten. Discussions centered around possibilities for collaboration in areas falling within his responsibility, and access to funding for projects via the National Growth Fund and the SDE ++.

It is Prime Minister’s desire that St. Maarten makes use of this opportunity to access funding formerly unavailable to the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom which was highlighted at speaking engagements internationally such as EarthX and the United Nations during last year. The goal is to access funding and technical assistance to be able to achieve the SDGs seeing the vulnerability to external shocks we face as SIDS within the region.

This will go a long way towards strengthening our resilience and ensuring we are being good citizens for St. Maarten and the world.

