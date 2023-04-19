From: Head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha April 19th 2023

Police request public assistance to trace owners of impounded vehicles

The Police Force of Sint Maarten is seeking the public’s help in tracing the legal and rightful owners of several vehicles that have been impounded and are currently being held at the impound yard by the Government building and police station in Philipsburg. Despite multiple attempts to contact the owners, the police have been unable to locate them.

These impounded vehicles were towed for various reasons, including being involved in accidents, or involved in criminal activity

The police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the owners of these vehicles. Anyone who may have information regarding the ownership of these vehicles is urged to can contact the detective department at the number 54-22222 extension 175,176,177,106 or call the anonymous tip line at the number 9300 and leave your information.