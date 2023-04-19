April 19, 2023
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

NOTISIA POLISIAL 

 Police request public assistance to trace owners of impounded vehicles

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

From:  Head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha                                                              April 19th 2023

 

 Police request public assistance to trace owners of impounded vehicles

 

The Police Force of Sint Maarten is seeking the public’s help in tracing the legal and rightful owners of several vehicles that have been impounded and are currently being held at the impound yard by the Government building and police station in Philipsburg. Despite multiple attempts to contact the owners, the police have been unable to locate them.

 

These impounded vehicles were towed for various reasons, including being involved in accidents, or involved in criminal activity

 

The police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the owners of these vehicles. Anyone who may have information regarding the ownership of these vehicles is urged to can contact the detective department at the number 54-22222 extension 175,176,177,106 or call the anonymous tip line at the number 9300 and leave your information.

 

 

Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

Detenshon relashoná ku ladronisia.

REDAKSHON 0

KRALENDIJK BONAIRE KPCN SU RELATO DI 23 YANUARI 2017

REDAKSHON 0

BREAKING NEWS POLIS TA TIRA ATRAKADO VENEZOLANONAN.

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: