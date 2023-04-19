April 19, 2023
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

TURISMO 

CHATA Celebrates Stars of the Industry Stars of Q1 2023

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

 

CHATA hosted the first “Stars of the Industry” award ceremony of 2023 at CHATA Member, Kontiki Beach Resort. During this event, the first quarter employees and supervisors from 2023 were nominated by a variety of CHATA members and were recognized and celebrated. All the nominees received gifts provided by Starbucks Curaçao and Licores Maduro.

CHATA is proud to host events such as these as it continuously highlights the employees that not only hold tourism and hospitality close to their hearts, but they practice it every day with a smile on their faces. The nominees of this quarter were selected as they demonstrated outstanding work-ethic and their employers are grateful and very happy to have them on their teams.

CHATA is proud to share with you the results of the Stars of the Industry for the 1st quarter of 2023:

CHATA encourages the entire sector, including all tourism ambassadors, to continue showing perseverance at work daily. It is your continuous efforts and dedication that make our destination a welcoming paradise for tourists.

A special thanks goes to the sponsoring members who helped make this event possible: Kontiki Beach Resort, Starbucks Curaçao and Licores Maduro.

 

Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

CHATA: Corendon ta prepará pa risibí promé bishitantenan. / Corendon Preparing to Welcome Their First Guests

REDAKSHON 0

Bonaire Celebrates Tourism Month 2021

REDAKSHON 0

Selebrashon buelo inougural di Jetair ruta  Kòrsou – Sürnam

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: