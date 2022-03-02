KRALENDIJK ON THE TOP FRIENDLIEST CITIES IN THE WORLD
We are proud to share that Kralendijk, the capital of Bonaire, made the list this year as one of the friendliest cities in the world in Conde Nast Traveler, Readers’ Choice Awards. It isn’t a surprise that our beautiful downtown made this list. Firstly, our warm-hearted community is of essence when it comes to being a friendly destination. Bonaire’s eclectic mix of cultures provides a welcoming environment for almost any visitor. The Bonairians are always welcoming, smiling and greeting each other. Our small downtown is also visitor-friendly. You will find whatever you are looking for and will find your way around.
Bonaire is excited to host a new event for rum and travel enthusiasts alike. Bonaire Rum Week, a celebration of the world of Caribbean rum, featuring cocktail competitions, exquisite rum pairing dinners, beach parties and the chance to taste some of the world’s finest rums.
Set for June 14-17, 2022, Bonaire Rum Week is hosted by TCB and organized by Caribbean Journal, the world’s leading Caribbean travel media company and the team behind the annual Caribbean Rum Awards festival in St. Barth.
For the most up to date information about the Bonaire Rum Week festival, the schedule and more, visit www.bonairerumweek.com
TCB & LOCAL/INTERNATIONAL ARTIST IR-SAIS JOIN FORCES
On Tuesday February 8th, 2022 TCB signed the Marketing Agreement with local and international star Irgwin Sluis better known as Ir Sais, and also recognized him as a Bonaire Ambassador. Ir Sais was born and raised on the island in the Bario of Tera Kora. He has a global viral hit named ‘Dream Girl remix’, with over 284 million views on YouTube.
The agreement signed is a sustainable long-term collaboration with the purpose to promote the island of Bonaire through music and our local cultural traditions. The signing of the agreement took place at Rancho Gran Chaparal which is an important cultural location on the island.
Ir Sais shared “For me it is an honor to collaborate with my island, to receive the recognition for my talent and also be part of the process to give Bonaire exposure.”
BONAIRE’S GOVERNMENT & TCB WELCOMED INTERNATIONAL ARTISTS
On invitation of Ir Sais in partnership with the Government of Bonaire and TCB as part of the signed collaboration agreement, Bonaire welcomed Mike Bahia, Konshens and Farina Pao, with their management team for an important upcoming project.
TCB welcomed international artist Konshens who is a Jamaican dancehall recording artist and appeared on dozens of popular dancehall songs throughout the 2010s and Farina Pao who is a Colombian rapper to work on an upcoming project. Michael Egred Mejía artistically known as Mike Bahía, is a Colombian singer and enterprise administrator. He is best known for his songs “Estar Contigo”, “Buscándote”, “La Muñeca”, and his most recent collaboration “Amantes”, with Greeicy Rendón.
TCB and the Government of Bonaire are excited for this new chapter of collaboration to position Bonaire in the world. The new yet to be revealed project will provide Bonaire with the necessary international exposure and share the Bonaire experience through music, local cuisine and our people.
Instantly memorable, eminently drinkable cocktails are the standard here at Bonaire’s hottest cocktail bar Tiki & Co. The award-winning Sir Eddy Trenidad, a Bonaire native who has become the most celebrated bartender in Bonaire with the best Caribbean Tiki Bar according to Caribbean Journal.
Bonaire was once primarily a diving destination and has become one of the Caribbean’s most sophisticated, buzziest gastronomic movements, with an enviable array of world-class eateries. The entry of Tiki & Co is a major boost to Bonaire, but it’s also a reminder of how far this island’s culinary scene has come and has helped create a bar that instantly puts Bonaire on the cocktail map. It is a sign of just how focused this bar is not just on being a great Bonaire bar, but on being a truly Caribbean bar.
TCB was invited to give a group of students a guest lecture about the tourism industry on Bonaire. TCB covered different topics such as, TCB’s responsibilities, current projects and collaborations. The group also got an assignment to think along with the team about the re-branding. Their participation was really great and they were really interested in what TCB does and how they can be part of the tourism sector. We are proud of Cristely Cranston & Elesiër Angel who gave this lecture and their commitment to inspire a new generation of tourism professionals.
BONAIRE AMBASSADOR
TCB has recognized 5 visitors as Bonaire Ambassadors in the month of February. Evangeline & Jennifer Quingley along with Ron and Nancy Wilsey from the United States received their gold pin for the 20 and 22 years they have been visiting Bonaire.
“Bonaire is attractive to us because of the friendly and cheerful people and the tranquility that prevails here is fantastic,” said Evangeline and Jennifer Quingley. Nancy and Ron have made many friendships here on Bonaire over the years.
Stephen Jones, from the United States, was honored with a bronze pin in connection with the fact that he has been visiting Bonaire for 11 years. It was his friends Greg Buckles and Lauren Neely, who have also received this award in the past, who nominated Stephen for this recognition.
TOP ACTIVITY OF THE MONTH
Based on our analysis of this month we have noticed that our visitors are enjoying eating out. With a local population consisting of different nationalities, Bonaire’s cuisine provides that diverse cultural influence with plenty to savor. Delicious kuminda krioyo (local food) consisting of different types of stews, fresh fish, funchi, rice and more. In addition to great food, most restaurants offer full bars with wine offerings from all over the world and exquisite cocktails. For the ones with a sweet tooth, indulge in our homemade desserts found in restaurants and different bakeries around Bonaire.
Something unique about Bonaire’s nature parks is that they are managed and maintained almost completely with funding and support from its visitors. Therefore, the contribution of our Bonaire friends really makes a difference as it enables STINAPA to protect Bonaire’s valuable and vulnerable nature parks. So, if you are planning to visit Bonaire make sure to purchase your Nature Fee.
