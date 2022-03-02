KRALENDIJK ON THE TOP FRIENDLIEST CITIES IN THE WORLD

On invitation of Ir Sais in partnership with the Government of Bonaire and TCB as part of the signed collaboration agreement, Bonaire welcomed Mike Bahia, Konshens and Farina Pao, with their management team for an important upcoming project. TCB welcomed international artist Konshens who is a Jamaican dancehall recording artist and appeared on dozens of popular dancehall songs throughout the 2010s and Farina Pao who is a Colombian rapper to work on an upcoming project. Michael Egred Mejía artistically known as Mike Bahía, is a Colombian singer and enterprise administrator. He is best known for his songs “Estar Contigo”, “Buscándote”, “La Muñeca”, and his most recent collaboration “Amantes”, with Greeicy Rendón. TCB and the Government of Bonaire are excited for this new chapter of collaboration to position Bonaire in the world. The new yet to be revealed project will provide Bonaire with the necessary international exposure and share the Bonaire experience through music, local cuisine and our people.