Bonaire verwelkomt eerste JetAir-vlucht vanaf Aruba / Bonaire welcomes first JetAir flight from Aruba

Bonaire verwelkomt eerste JetAir-vlucht vanaf Aruba

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) verwelkomde in samenwerking met Bonaire International Airport (BIA) de eerste JetAir Caribbean-vlucht (AUA-BON) op woensdag 15 februari 2023 met een watergroet als onderdeel van hun inaugurele vlucht naar het eiland.

TCB verwelkomde alle aankomende bezoekers met een Bonaire goodiebag als blijk van waardering. JetAir heeft een woensdagvlucht van Aruba naar Bonaire, en op vrijdag de terugvlucht naar Aruba.

Volgens Miles B M Mercera, CEO van TCB “Dit is een belangrijke mijlpaal voor de Nederlandse Caribische connectiviteit. TCB erkent het belang van extra luchttransport tussen de Nederlandse Caribische eilanden, aangezien Aruba en Curaçao deel uitmaken van onze top 8 van belangrijkste bronmarkten. De komende culturele evenementen zoals Karnaval, Dia Di Rincon en onze jaarlijkse regatta zullen enorm profiteren van deze service naar ons eiland.”

“We zijn blij voor Bonaire dat JetAir nieuwe verbindingen verzorgt naar Aruba, Curaçao en Sint Maarten. We zien dat de vraag naar connectiviteit tussen de eilanden sterk blijft en JetAir is een welkome aanvulling met hun comfortabele en snelle straalvliegtuigen”, zegt Maarten van der Scheer, CEO van BIA.

JetAir introduceerde ook connectiviteit tussen Bonaire en Curaçao, met vluchten op woensdag naar Curaçao en vrijdag terug naar Bonaire.

TCB organiseerde een ceremonie met de titel #ItsInOurNature voor het team op Tecnobar Airport Bonaire om de eerste officiële vlucht naar het eiland te verwelkomen.

Bonaire welcomes first JetAir flight from Aruba

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) in partnership with Bonaire International Airport (BIA) welcomed the first JetAir Caribbean flight (AUA-BON) on Wednesday, February 15th, 2023 with a water salute as part of their inaugural flight to the island.

TCB welcomed all arriving visitors with a Bonaire goodie bag as a token of appreciation. JetAir has a Wednesday flight from Aruba to Bonaire, and on Friday the return flight to Aruba.

According to Miles B M Mercera, CEO of TCB “This is an important milestone for Dutch Caribbean connectivity. TCB recognizes the importance of additional airlift between the Dutch Caribbean islands as Aruba and Curaçao are part of our top 8 most important source markets. The upcoming cultural events such as Karnaval, Dia Di Rincon and our Annual Regatta will greatly benefit from this service to our island.”

“We are happy for Bonaire that JetAir provides new connections to Aruba, Curacao and Sint Maarten. We see that demand for interisland connectivity remains strong and JetAir is a welcome addition with their comfortable and fast jet aircraft,” said Maarten van der Scheer, CEO of BIA.

JetAir also introduced connectivity between Bonaire and Curaçao, with flights on Wednesday to Curaçao and Friday back to Bonaire.

TCB organized a ceremony titled #ItsInOurNature for the team at the Tecnobar Airport Bonaire welcoming the first official flight to the island.

Bonaire da la bienvenida al primer vuelo de JetAir desde Aruba Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), en asociación con el Aeropuerto Internacional de Bonaire (BIA), dio la bienvenida al primer vuelo de JetAir Caribbean (AUA-BON) el miércoles 15 de febrero de 2023 con un saludo con agua como parte de su vuelo inaugural a la isla. TCB dio la bienvenida a todos los visitantes que llegaban con una bolsa de obsequios de Bonaire como muestra de agradecimiento. JetAir tiene un vuelo los miércoles de Aruba a Bonaire, y el viernes el vuelo de regreso a Aruba. Según Miles B M Mercera, CEO de TCB “Este es un hito importante para la conectividad del Caribe Holandés. TCB reconoce la importancia del transporte aéreo adicional entre las islas del Caribe holandés, ya que Aruba y Curaçao forman parte de nuestros 8 mercados de origen más importantes. Los próximos eventos culturales como Karnaval, Dia Di Rincon y nuestra Regata Anual se beneficiarán enormemente de este servicio a nuestra isla”. “Estamos felices por Bonaire de que JetAir brinde nuevas conexiones a Aruba, Curacao y Sint Maarten. Vemos que la demanda de conectividad entre islas sigue siendo fuerte y JetAir es una adición bienvenida con su cómodo y rápido avión a reacción”, dijo Maarten van der Scheer, director ejecutivo de BIA. JetAir también introdujo conectividad entre Bonaire y Curazao, con vuelos el miércoles a Curazao y el viernes de regreso a Bonaire. TCB organizó una ceremonia titulada #ItsInOurNature para el equipo en el Aeropuerto Tecnobar de Bonaire dando la bienvenida al primer vuelo oficial a la isla.