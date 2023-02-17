CTB & CHATA strengthen cooperation by signing a historic Memorandum of Understanding.

Willemstad, February 15th 2023.

On Wednesday, February 15th the Chairman of the Curaçao Hospitality and Tourism Association (CHATA), Mr. Hans Slier, and Mr. Muryad de Bruin, the Counterpart Director of the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which formalizes an agreement for the two organizations to work more closely together.

Mr. Slier said the MOU, which covers marketing planning, airlift development, the implementation of Curaçao’s Strategic Tourism Destination Development Plan, product development, human resource development, and sustainability issues, would provide a highly effective process to ensure that the public and private sectors are strategically aligned. According to Slier, the MOU will ensure the continued sustainable growth of Curaçao’s most vital economic pillar, the tourism and hospitality industry, in the most effective and efficient way possible.

Slier said he was pleased with the signing of the MOU by CHATA and the CTB and stated that there will be scheduled meetings on a regular and frequent basis to coordinate plans for the marketing and development of the island’s tourism sector.

“The MOU is a core ingredient of CHATA 2.0,” said Mr. Slier. “This historic agreement will ensure that CHATA’s views on marketing and related issues are clearly understood by the CTB and that effective plans and programs can be put in place in a timely fashion.”

Mr. Slier thanked the CTB for its willingness to enter into the agreement and said CHATA looked forward to working closely with the CTB’s management team.

Mr. Slier concluded by saying that the MOU was part of a larger process of ensuring effective cooperation between CHATA and the CTB, adding that the Government had asked CHATA to put forward the names of three industry experts from which one would be selected to serve on the Board of Directors of the CTB.