Bonaire’s first annual Rum Week   June 14-17, 2022 From Rom Rincon to the world

The program of the week

The event kicks off on June 14th , 2022 with an opening party by Rum Papiamento at Rum Runners; that’s followed on June 15th, 2022 by a rum-on-the-beach tasting at the Plaza Beach Resort and a cocktail competition at Tiki & Co. June 16th, 2022 sees a rum lunch prepared by the Harbour Village Beach Club’s talented Chef Britt Thomassen, followed by a Happy Hour at Buddy Dive by the celebrated Clifton Estate Rum from Nevis. On the morning of June 17 th , 2022 at Delfins, there’s a rum tasting seminar for local bartenders; and then there’s the party piece: a final Bonaire Rum Week dinner at the Brass Boer, the Caribbean outpost of the three-Michelin-star culinary team of Johnny and Therese Boer, followed by Papa’s Pilar’s rum-and-cigar pairing evening at the Delfins Beach Resort. “We are happy to see how many partners are interested in being part of the first Bonaire Rum Week,” Tourism Corporation said in a statement. “By organizing this event, we will showcase Bonaire as more than just a diving destination and give our visitors the opportunity to experience Bonaire in a different way. We are looking forward to an exciting week where both our visitors and locals can mingle and enjoy.” Furthermore, Caradonna Adventures is the official travel partner for Bonaire Rum Week where special packages will be sold to experience Bonaire for the week. Bonaire Rum Week hotel partners include Delfins Beach Resort; Harbour Village Beach Club; Plaza Beach and Dive Resort Bonaire; Captain Don’s Habitat; Buddy Dive Resort; Bellafonte Bonaire; and Bamboo Bonaire. For more information visit: www.bonairerumweek.com