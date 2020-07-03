Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta felisitá Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort ku nan gran apertura / The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) Congratulates  Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort on their Grand Opening

Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta felisitá

Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort ku nan gran apertura

WILLEMSTAD- 2 di yüli 2020 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta felisitá Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort ku nan gran apertura kual a tuma lugá 2 di yüli 2020. Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort ta un atkisishon importante na e pórtfolio di Kòrsou su produkto turístiko. E promé fase di e hotèl ku ta operá bou di e konsepto di “all inclusive” ta nifiká 400 kamber adishonal na e inventario di kamber di hotèl riba Kòrsou. Ademas e hotèl ta konsistí di un food court, restorantnan, diferente pisina, un aqua park i fasilidatnan pa entretené henter famia.

No opstante e echo ku turismo ta pasando den un temporada difísil na e momentunan aki, apertura di Corendon sigur ta sirbi komo símbolo di speransa ofresiendo mas opshon di akomodashon i tambe trabou kontribuyendo di e manera aki na Kòrsou su ekonomia.

E tim di maneho i personal di CTB ta deseá gerensia i e tim kompletu di Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort tur klase di éksito ku nan gran apertura i e futuro operashon di e hotèl.

The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) Congratulates

Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort on their Grand Opening

WILLEMSTAD- July 2, 2020 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) wishes to congratulate Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort on their grand opening on July 2, 2020. Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort is an important addition to Curaçao’s tourism-product portfolio. The first phase of this all-inclusive hotel will bring an additional 400 rooms to Curaçao’s hotel room inventory along with a food court, restaurants, multiple pools, an aqua park and entertainment facilities for the entire family. Despite these challenging times the tourism industry is facing, Corendon’s opening surely serves as a symbol of hope, offering additional accommodation options and generating jobs, all of which will be contributing to the economy of Curaçao.

The CTB’s management and staff wish Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort’s Board, Management and staff the best of success with this grand opening and their future operation.