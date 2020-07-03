Mom-daughter duo arrested for assault to another female / Car over-taking causes a collision 

From: Acting head of Communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, July 2nd, 2020

Mom-daughter duo arrested for assault to another female

The Police Dispatch Center received a call about a fight that was in progress in the Back street area on Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 at approximately 06.20 pm.

The patrols who were in the area immediately rushed to the scene. Officers encountered a female who informed them that she had gotten into a scuffle with two females, which resulted in her being injured.

The female victim was suffering from a stab wound to her back as well as small lacerations to her body.

She revealed to the officers that, her and one of the females had gotten into an altercation some time back, and when they saw each other again words were exchanged. The exchange of words quickly escalated into a physical altercation. Paramedics treated the victim on the scene and later transported her to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further treatment.

Officers obtained the whereabouts of the other females, who fled the scene in a vehicle towards the Cole Bay area. The patrols were able to intercept the vehicle on Union road. Both suspects with initials J.R and L. R were immediately arrested and transported to the police station where they are being held for questioning.

The officers also confiscated a pair of scissors, which were left at the scene after the stabbing. A gulf club used in the fight, found in the vehicle, was also confiscated.

This incident is being further investigated. People wishing to engage in these acts will be held accountable for their actions.

Car over-taking causes a collision

On Wednesday evening 1st July, the Sint Maarten Police Force’s traffic patrols were directed to the scene of a car collision, which took place on A.J.C Brouwers road where several persons were injured.

When officers arrived five people included a 2-year old child required medical assistance. According to the investigations conducted on the scene, the driver of the black pick-up with the number plate V-3307 was overtaking on the Welfare Road and collided with a white SUV with license plate P-2412 who were coming from the opposite direction.

The driver and the passengers of the SUV suffered from bruises and were treated at the scene by the personnel of the ambulance. The 2-year-old child who was also treated on the scene was transported to the SMMC for observation. The wounds of the victims were not life-threatening.

The Sint Maarten Police through this press release would like to remind all road users that the road is not only your own. When driving on the public street please driver for yourself as well as others around you, reckless speeding and overtaking may cost you or someone you love their lives. Slow down, think before you act, and keep other road users in mind when using the roadways it is in your best interest.