KPCN a organisá training pa analistanan den region

Awe, 26 di aprel, analistanan di Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense a finalisá un training di tres dia tokante aplikashon di senarionan den investigashon huntu ku analistanan di kuerponan polisial den e parti Karibense di Reino. Sientífiko i kriminólogo sra. Chantal Epskamp-Dudink, a duna e training riba petishon di KPCN basá riba método di rekonstrukshon durante senario ku ta yuda i guia e analistanan kon pa kontrolá informashon di un manera strukturá i efektivo den un investigashon. Senario di rekonstrukshon ta un medio kon pa bai ku ‘’tunnelvisie’’ i otro prosesonan sikológiko manera ‘groupthink’ i ‘confirmation bias’.

Durante e promé dia di e training, e analista a keda kompañá pa hefenan di departamentu di KPCN; Sr. Steven Senior (Hefe departamentu di Reshèrshi), Sr. Edwin van der Giessen (Hefe departamentu Kuido básiko di polis) i Sr. Melvin Sint Jago (Hefe departamentu Informashon i Ekspertisio). Hefe suplente i operashonal di KPCN Sr. Ronald Zwarter, Hefe di KPCN; Sr. Alwyn Braaf, fiskal di Ministerio Públiko, Sra. Laura Stroink i koleganan di e departamentu di Reshèrshi tambe tabata presente. Analistanan di kuerpo Polisial Aruba, Kòrsou, Sint Maarten i Hulanda Karibense a sigui e restu di e training. Despues di e training, e analistanan huntu ku e tim di reshèrshi i Ministerio Públiko por yega na un bista nobo pa desmentí òf pa konfirmá senarionan. Ku finalmente e meta pa kontribuí na komprobá e bèrdat durante hayasgo di un kadaver òf desaparishon.

KPCN organized a training for analysts in the region

Today, on the 26th of April, analysts from the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) completed a three-day training on the application of scenarios in investigation together with analysts from the police forces in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. The training was provided at the request of the KPCN by Ms. Chantal Epskamp-Dudink, scientist and criminologist, and is based on the Scenario Reconstruction method which helps analysts to structure information review and effectively direct the investigation. Scenario reconstruction is a tool for dealing with tunnel vision and other psychological processes such as groupthink and confirmation bias.

During the first day of the training, the analysts were accompanied by department heads of the KPCN; Mr. Steven Senior (Head of Investigation), Mr. Edwin van der Giessen (Head of Basic Police Care) and Mr. Melvin Sint Jago (Head of Information & Expertise). The Deputy Chief of Police and Chief of Operations; Mr. Ronald Zwarter, the Chief of Police of the KPCN; Mr. Alwyn Braaf, District Attorney; Ms. Laura Stroink, and colleagues from the Investigation Department were also present. The rest of the training was attended by analysts from the police forces of Aruba, Curaçao, St. Maarten and the Dutch Caribbean. After the training, the analyst together with the investigation team and the Prosecutor’s Office OM can come to new insights to disprove or confirm scenarios. The ultimate goal is to contribute to the discovery of the truth corpse finding or missing persons’ case.

KPCN organiseerde een training voor analisten in de regio

Vandaag, 26 april, hebben analisten van het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland (KPCN) een driedaagse training afgerond over het toepassen van scenario’s in de opsporing samen met analisten van de politiekorpsen in het Caribisch deel van het Koninkrijk. De training is op verzoek van het KPCN verzorgd door mw. Chantal Epskamp-Dudink, wetenschapper en criminoloog, en is gebaseerd op de Scenario reconstructie methode die analisten helpt om gestructureerd informatie te toetsen en effectief sturing te geven binnen de opsporing. Scenario reconstructie is een hulpmiddel voor het omgaan met tunnelvisie en andere psychologische processen zoals ‘groupthink’ en ‘confirmation bias’.

Tijdens de eerste dag van de training werden de analisten vergezeld door afdelingshoofden van het KPCN; dhr. Steven Senior (Hoofd Opsporing), dhr. Edwin van der Giessen (Hoofd Basispolitiezorg) en dhr. Melvin Sint Jago (Hoofd Informatie & Expertise). Plaatsvervangende Korpschef en Hoofd Operatiën; dhr. Ronald Zwarter, Korpschef van het KPCN; dhr. Alwyn Braaf, officier van justitie; mw. Laura Stroink, en collega’s van de opsporing waren ook aanwezig. De rest van de training werd gevolgd door de analisten van de politiekorpsen van Aruba, Curaçao, Sint-Maarten en Caribisch Nederland. Na de training kan de analist samen met het opsporingsteam en het OM tot nieuwe inzichten komen om scenario’s te ontkrachten of te bevestigen. Met als uiteindelijk doel bij te dragen aan waarheidsvinding bij een lijkvinding of vermissing.