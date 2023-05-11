CMC lamentablemente ta anunsiá kanselashon di diferente operashonnan debí na skarsedat di personal

Willemstad 9 di mei, 2023 – Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) lamentablemente mester anunsiá kanselashon di diferente operashonnan debí na un skarsedat enorme di personal. E situashon desafortunado aki ta obligá hòspital pa limitá e operashonnan na solamente kuater sala di operashon operashonal, ku e resultado di restrikshon di sirugia esensial i agudo.

E faktor primario ku a kontribuí na e skarsedat di personal na CMC, ta debí na nuebe miembro di staf krusial ku ta ousente pa motibu di kebrante di salú pa un término largu òf ku a tuma retiro di trabou. E pèrdida inesperá aki di profeshonalnan kapasitá a trese un reto signifikante pa hòspital por mantené su kapasidat kompletu den salanan di operashon.

Pa por atendé ku e situashon di urgensia aki, CMC ta aktivamente tumando desishonnan pa reforsá e personal di sala di operashon. Hòspital ta hasiendo tur esfuerso pa reklutá personal di sala di operashon for di eksterior, ku e meta pa yena e skarsedat den e tim di operashon. E inisiativa pa reklutá internashonal ta pa trese personal eksperensiá ku por integrá fásil den e tim médiko eksistente i sigurá e kontinuidat di kalidat haltu di kuido.

Seguidamente , CMC ta rekonosé e importansia pa invertí den e komunidat di kuido lokal komo parti di e strategia pa un término largu. Hòspital ta komprometé pa desaroyonan i implementashon lokal di “training” nan i programanan ku IFE pa asistente di sala di operashon na Kòrsou. E programanan aki lo produsí aspirantenan individual ku e abilidat nesesario i e konosementu nesesario pa por traha efektivamente den salanan di operashon i alabes alsa e talento lokal i redusí e chèns pa dependé di rekursonan den eksterior.

Gerensia di Curaçao Medical Center ta pidi sinseramente diskulpa na tur pashènt ku ta wòrdu afektá debí na e kanselashonnan nesesario aki i ta sigurá tur pashènt ku tur esfuersonan aki ta wòrdu hasí pa minimalisá e impakto riba nan salú. Hòspital ta keda dediká pa duna prioridat na bienestar i seguridat di su pashèntnan, i ta tumando stapnan pa plania e operashonnan pa un otro fecha mas pronto posibel. E departamentu di planifikashon lo tuma kontakto direkto ku e pashèntnan aki.

CMC kier ekstendé su gratitut na komunidat di Kòrsou pa e komprenshon i apoyo durante e reto aki.

CMC regrettably announces cancellation of several operations due to personnel shortage

Willemstad, May 9th, 2023 – Curacao Medical Center (CMC) deeply regrets to announce the cancellation of several operations due to a critical shortage of personnel. This unfortunate situation has compelled the hospital to limit its operations to only four functioning operating rooms, resulting in the restriction of surgeries to essential and acute cases.

The primary factor contributing to this personnel shortage at CMC is the absence of nine crucial staff members who are currently on long-term sick leave or have resigned. This unexpected loss of skilled professionals has presented a significant challenge for the hospital to maintain full capacity of operating rooms.

To address this urgent issue, CMC is actively taking measures to reinforce its workforce. The hospital has undertaken efforts to recruit operating room personnel from abroad, with the aim of swiftly filling the gaps in the operating teams. This international recruitment initiative aims to bring experienced professionals who can seamlessly integrate into the existing medical teams and ensure the continuity of high-quality care.

Furthermore, CMC recognizes the importance of investing in the local healthcare community. As part of its long-term strategy, the hospital is committed to developing and implementing local training programs with IFE for operating room assistants in Curaçao. These programs will provide aspiring individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge required to work effectively in operating rooms, thereby enhancing the local talent pool and reducing dependency on external sources.

The management at Curacao Medical Center sincerely apologizes to all patients affected by the necessary cancellations and assures them that every effort is being made to minimize the impact on their healthcare journey. The hospital remains dedicated to prioritizing the well-being and safety of its patients, and steps are being taken to reschedule the postponed surgeries as soon as possible. The planning departament will directly contact the affected patients.

CMC would like to express gratitude to the community for their understanding and support during this challenging time.