The Curacao Boxing Association (CuraBox) is not only concerned with competitions and courses for referees, judges, trainers, etc.

CuraBox also provides information to young people in particular.

On May 27, 2023 CuraBox Drug Test Commission supported by FDDK will be hosting a presentation in order to promote a Clean Boxing Sport without drugs and doping.

Our Moto; Lets Knock the Drugs Out, No Drugs-No Doping

“Ami tambe ta riba wega Limpi” which means “I am Clean”.

This presentation is specifically for the members of CuraBox which includes; Athletes Trainers and Coaches.

For this day we will have the Curacao National Anti-Doping Organization (C-NADO) who will be presenting the Why When and Who and a lot more about Doping, Doping test and Procedures.

FMA (Fundashon pa Maneho di Adikshon) who will be presenting information about Drugs and Addiction in general and the negative impact in Sport.

CuraBox DTC (Drug Test Commission) will be presenting the planning, Vision & Mission of the DTC and the test implementation, difference in Drugs test and Doping test.

Location will be;

Sala di reunion @SDK

17:00-20:00

Sign up until May 20, 2023 at your club.

Thanks to the Local sport Federation FDDK, FMA and C-NADO for their availability and support to join the movement against Drugs and Doping.