Government of Sint Maarten ** Ministry of Education has three management level vacancies. Deadline to apply is May 31 **

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports (MECYS) is currently advertising three senior management level positions namely, Secretary General, Head Division Education Innovations, and Division Head Public Education. The deadline to submit an application letter and resume is May 31.

The Minister of MECYS Hon. Drs. Rodolphe Samuel, is calling on everyone especially Sint Maarteners to apply for the senior level positions in education.

The position of Secretary General entails the integral management of a large ministry which includes personnel, financial and material aspects of the organizational operations.

The Secretary General gives direct leadership to the Management Unit (“Stafbureau”) consisting of seven (7) FTE’s (Full Time Equivalent), and the Departments and Divisions, which is approximately 124 FTE’s, of MECYS.

The ministry has in total four (4) departments, namely the Departments of Education, Department of Culture, Department of Youth and Department of Sports.