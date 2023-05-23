VIDEO: DESPUES DI UN AKTO DI RASISMO KONTRA E HUNGADO VINICIUS E PRESIDENTE DI REAL MADRID A REUNI KU E HUNGADO I EKSPRESA SU SOSTEN

Presidente di Real Madrid a reuni ku e hungado Vinicius Junior pa ekspresa su sosten i afekshon na e hungado Vinicius. E Presidente di Real Madrid a informa Vinicius tabe ku nan a entrega un denunsia ofisial na Prokurador General kontra e rasismo ku ta tuma luga kontra di Vinicius.

The Real Madrid president had a meeting with Vinícius Junior expressing his support and affection, informing him of all the steps that are being taken in his defence and confirming that the club will go to any length in the face of such a disgusting hateful incident.