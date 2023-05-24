“NIEUW NEDERLAND” AANGEBODEN AAN DE GOUVERNEUR
WILLEMSTAD – Op dinsdag 23 mei 2023 heeft dhr. Rensley Victoria projectleider van de stichting “ fundashon Nieuw Nederland Nobo” een bezoek gebracht aan de Gouverneur van Curaçao, H.E. Lucille George-Wout. Tijdens het bezoek heeft dhr. Rensley Victoria het eerste exemplaar van het boek “ Nieuw Nederland E bario serka Avila Beach Hotel funda riba Honor y Humildat ” aan de Gouverneur aangeboden.
