May 24, 2023
“NIEUW NEDERLAND” AANGEBODEN AAN DE GOUVERNEUR

REDAKSHON 0 Comments
GERELATEERDE MINISTERIES ALGEMENE ZAKEN EN MINISTER PRESIDENT

 

GEPLAATST OP 24 05 2023

WILLEMSTAD – Op dinsdag 23 mei 2023 heeft dhr. Rensley Victoria projectleider van de stichting “ fundashon Nieuw Nederland Nobo” een bezoek gebracht aan de Gouverneur van Curaçao, H.E. Lucille George-Wout. Tijdens het bezoek heeft dhr. Rensley Victoria het eerste exemplaar van het boek  “ Nieuw Nederland E bario serka Avila Beach Hotel funda riba Honor y Humildat ” aan de Gouverneur aangeboden.

Op de foto: Dhr. Rensley Victoria en de Gouverneur van Curacao H.E. Lucille George-Wout.

