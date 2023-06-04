Government of Sint Maarten ** KPSM Extends Gratitude to Generous GOs and NGOs for Aid in Support of Fire Victims **

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) would like to express its deepest appreciation to the generous governmental organizations (GOs) and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) who rallied together in assisting the community police officers in providing much-needed donations for those affected by the devastating fire in Madrid Lane, Dutch Quarter, last weekend.

The catastrophic incident resulted in the loss of homes and dwellings, leaving numerous families and individuals displaced and facing hardships. However, the strength and compassion of our community were truly exemplified as various GOs and NGOs swiftly stepped up to extend their support.

The KPSM recognizes the invaluable contributions made by these dedicated organizations in providing essential aid.,

KPSM and the community officers remains dedicated to working hand in hand with our community partners to ensure the well-being and safety of all our residents.

