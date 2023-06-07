Government of Sint Maarten ** Frontier returns to St. Maarten’s Sky **

PHILIPSBURG–US Airline Frontier will return to St. Maarten with its non-stop service from MCO Orlando, Florida, starting Saturday June 10.

The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation & Telecommunication (TEATT), the Honourable Arthur Lambriex, announced Frontier’s return on Sunday evening after what he describes as a series of high-level discussions between the Airline and his Ministry in recent weeks.

Frontier will offer one weekly flight on Saturday, departing St. Maarten at 1:43 pm and arriving in Orlando at 5:13 pm. The three hours and thirty minutes non-stop flight to the US is a welcomed addition that will boost summer travel from the US mainland.

Minister Lambriex said, “June 10, 2023, marks an exciting milestone as we welcome the restart of Frontier’s flights from Orlando to St. Maarten. We are happy to have Frontier back in our skies, connecting two magical destinations and opening doors to travel possibilities. This renewed partnership signifies our commitment to providing exceptional air connectivity and showcasing the beauty and hospitality of St. Maarten.”