Curaçao boxers and kickboxers victorious

Last Saturday, June 17, a large number of Curaçao boxers and kickboxers were victorious.

Raekwon Baas (New Sport Challenge Haarlem) won the semi-finals of the NNK (Noord Nederlandse Kampioenschappen) boxing against Timo Schiphof (Vargas) on Saturday, June 17, 2023 in Zwaag.

With this victory, Raekwon qualified for the final next Saturday, June 24, 2023, at sports complex “de Beuk” in Purmerend against the winner of the other semifinal, Jan Hundling (The Noble Art).

In the last bout of the night, there was another victory for a YdK. Zion Martina (Team Frisia) knocked out his opponent in 10 seconds of the first round. Martina will also go to final on June 24, in a higher class.

The NKK is intended for the Northern Netherlands provinces of Groningen, Friesland, Drenthe, Overijssel, Gelderland, Flevoland, Utrecht and Noord Holland.

The Curaçao flag was also proudly visible in the ring at various kickboxing events.

In Ahoy Rotterdam Endy Semeleer (Emmeloord) secured his second welterweight title defense of Glory.

In Malaha Spain Rhomen Romeo (Suboxer Nieuwegein) won Veray Gomez.