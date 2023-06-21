Durante e proyekto “Tuma bo Pèrmit” a habri espasio pa mas persona por a traha sita pa tur servisio ku Servisio di Atmishon ta ofresé.
Durante e proyekto “Tuma bo Pèrmit” a habri espasio pa mas persona por a traha sita pa tur servisio ku Servisio di Atmishon ta ofresé. Un total di 3082 sita a keda trahá. Apesar ku Servisio di Atmishon, tabata tuma kontakto ku personanan pa un fecha mas delantá, un 38,6% (1191) di persona no a akudí riba e fecha di nan sita. Esaki a stroba esnan ku si kier a bin tuma nan título di residensia òf hasi uzo di un di e otro servisionan, di haña un fecha mas delantá. Servisio di Atmishon ta lamentá esaki.
During the “Tuma Bo Pèrmit” project, spots were opened up for more people to schedule appointments for all the services offered by the Admission Office. A total of 3,082 appointments were made. Despite the fact that the Admission Office was calling individuals to receive an earlier appointment date, 38.6% (1,191) of people did not show up on their appointment date. This has inconvenienced those who really wanted to obtain their residency title or make use of one of the other services, to receive an earlier appointment. The Admission Office regrets this.
