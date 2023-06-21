Durante e proyekto “Tuma bo Pèrmit” a habri espasio pa mas persona por a traha sita pa tur servisio ku Servisio di Atmishon ta ofresé.

During the “Tuma Bo Pèrmit” project, spots were opened up for more people to schedule appointments for all the services offered by the Admission Office. A total of 3,082 appointments were made. Despite the fact that the Admission Office was calling individuals to receive an earlier appointment date, 38.6% (1,191) of people did not show up on their appointment date. This has inconvenienced those who really wanted to obtain their residency title or make use of one of the other services, to receive an earlier appointment. The Admission Office regrets this.