Proyekto “Tuma Bo Pèrmit”a yega su final.
Durante e periodo di 3 di aprel pa 7 di yüni 2023, Servisio di Atmishon a habri mas espasio pa mas persona por a traha sita pa tuma nan título di residensia. Durante e proyekto “Tuma Bo Pèrmit” un kantidat di 2007 título di residensia den forma di stèmpel (den pasport) a keda otorgá. Servisio di Atmishon ta gradisí tur persona ku a hasi uzo di e oportunidat aki i a akudí pa tuma nan título di residensia.
Por lesa e komunikado riba nos website https://immigrationcur.org/proyekto-tuma-bo-permit-a…/.
The “Tuma Bo Pèrmit” project has reached its end.
During the period of April 3rd to June 7th, 2023, The Admission Office has opened up more spots for more people to schedule appointments to obtain their residence title. During the project, “Tuma Bo Pèrmit” 2007 residence titles in the form of stamps (in passport) were granted. The Admission Office appreciates all individuals who took advantage of this opportunity and came to obtain their residence title.
You can read the press release on our website https://immigrationcur.org/proyekto-tuma-bo-permit-a…/.
