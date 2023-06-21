Proyekto “Tuma Bo Pèrmit”a yega su final.

The “Tuma Bo Pèrmit” project has reached its end.

During the period of April 3rd to June 7th, 2023, The Admission Office has opened up more spots for more people to schedule appointments to obtain their residence title. During the project, “Tuma Bo Pèrmit” 2007 residence titles in the form of stamps (in passport) were granted. The Admission Office appreciates all individuals who took advantage of this opportunity and came to obtain their residence title.