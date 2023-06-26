From: Head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha June 26th 2023

Sint Maarten Police Force once again Urges Scooter Owners to Claim Impounded Vehicles

The Sint Maarten Police Force is reaching out to the public regarding the retrieval of impounded scooters. In recent months the police have conducted several safety controls. During these operations, a number of motorbikes and scooters were taken into safekeeping.

During the controls, it was discovered that a majority of these scooters did not possess the necessary documentation or meet the technical requirements for safe use on public roads. Consequently, these scooters have been impounded and are currently awaiting collection by their rightful owners.

The police are urgently advising all scooter riders to ensure they have obtained the required paperwork and that their vehicles meet the necessary technical standards before using them on public roads. Failing to comply with these essential requirements may result in the impounding of the vehicle.

To claim their impounded scooters, owners are requested to promptly come forward with their relevant documentation. It is crucial that the rightful owners initiate the retrieval process within a specified timeframe. Failure to do so may lead to the disposal of the impounded scooters, in accordance with appropriate legal procedures.

The Sint Maarten Police Force encourages scooter owners to act swiftly and responsibly by adhering to all required regulations. This collaboration ensures the safety of all road users and contributes to the smooth flow of traffic during the carnival period.

For further information and to initiate the process of reclaiming impounded scooters, please contact the Sint Maarten Police Force at +1 721-5422222 or the anonymous

tip line on 9300. You can also leave a private message via the Facebook page: Police Force of Sint Maarten

