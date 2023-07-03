July 3, 2023
Government of Sint Maarten ** Minister of Finance **: Honor the spirit of the people who came before us.

Today we honor the spirit of the people who came before us. Their fight for freedom paved the way for past, present and future generations of Sint Maarteners to be born without shackles. The gift of freedom we received from them inspires us to create homes, build economies, and flourish as a result of their sacrifice. We are forever grateful for our ancestors’ courage and resilience. We must continue to fight for their legacy and strive for a better future for our island. Happy Emancipation Day Sint Maarten! Let us never forget the cost of freedom.

 

