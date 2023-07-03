July 3, 2023
Today, we stand on the shoulders of giants, pioneers who fought for freedom we now normalize.

Government of Sint Maarten

Today, we stand on the shoulders of giants, pioneers who fought for freedom we now normalize. So let our voices rise in joyful celebration, singing praises to the heavens, as we proclaim our gratitude for the gift of liberty bestowed upon us. And may this sunrise celebration be a powerful reminder that we are born free, destined to shape our own destinies and build a brighter tomorrow.
But let us remember that emancipation is more than just a word, and freedom extends far beyond mere rhetoric. It calls upon us to deeply understand the sacrifices made on our behalf, sacrifices that allowed us to stand here today, free from others’ authority, free from master’s yoke. Let us stand tall and proud, embodying true freedom.

 

