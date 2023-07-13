Government of Sint Maarten ** Ministry of VROMI Grants Rental Agreement for Underwater muSEAum in Sint Maarten **

The Ministry of VROMI (Spatial Planning, Infrastructure, and Environment) is pleased to honor a request for water usage to facilitate the construction of an extraordinary underwater museum in Sint Maarten.

Today, Wednesday July 12th, 2023 the Minister of VROMI Egbert J.Doran has officially signed a rental agreement with Deep Blue Sea (DBS), the developer behind the muSEAum project, marking a significant milestone in the realization of this groundbreaking venture.

The underwater muSEAum is set to become a prominent cultural and historical attraction, showcasing Sint Maarten’s rich heritage and promoting the preservation of its identity and traditions. The underwater muSEAum will feature a collection of cultural statues and monumental installations that pay homage to the island’s vibrant past and serve as a testament to its roots, which will include a special tribute to our rich musical culture namely, The Ponum Dance, the island’s Steel Pan and Carnival.

“Our musical culture is a testament to the vibrancy and diversity of our nation. By integrating the Ponum dance and Steel Pan tributes within the underwater park, we not only pay homage to our rich heritage but also provide an immersive and enriching experience for visitors, further promoting the fusion of cultural appreciation and environmental conservation” said the Minister of VROMI Egbert J.Doran

Through careful deliberation and work sessions, multiple locations were considered to find the ideal site for the muSEAum. The chosen coordinates have been outlined in the rental agreement, which are nearby Divi Little Bay’s area, providing the necessary space for the construction and realization of this immersive underwater experience which is slated to be completed in September 2023.

The muSEAum project holds great promise for Sint Maarten, not only in terms of cultural significance but also as a catalyst for economic growth. The unique underwater attraction is expected to draw a significant number of tourists, contributing to the local economy and generating revenue for the island. This tourism boost will create opportunities for local businesses, artisans, and entrepreneurs, further enhancing the island’s prosperity. This underwater venture has also been carried out in Mexico, Bahamas, Canary Islands and Bali, contributing highly to these destination’s touristic appeal.

The Ministry of VROMI is proud to support this initiative, which aligns with its mission to promote sustainable development and preserve the unique natural and cultural resources of Sint Maarten. The muSEAum project exemplifies the harmonious blend of cultural preservation, economic growth, and environmental stewardship.

