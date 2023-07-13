July 13, 2023
Government of Sint Maarten **Pothole Repairs Ongoing**

The Ministry of VROMI with the BOP Students have been working hard on repairing the Potholes in Illidge Road, Suckergarden Road and Harold Jack Road, Colebay.
Under the guidance of experienced engineers and professionals from the Ministry of VROMI, the BOP students have been actively involved in every step of the pothole repair process.
From identifying the problem areas to executing the repairs, they have been hands-on, demonstrating their commitment to improving our infrastructure.
This partnership not only enhances the functionality of our roads but also provides an invaluable learning opportunity for the BOP students. They are gaining firsthand experience in construction techniques, teamwork, and community engagement, setting them on a path toward becoming the future leaders of our industry.
Please drive with caution in the mentioned construction zones.
