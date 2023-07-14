Government of Sint Maarten ** Tourism Sector and Business Community Reminded to Review Preparations for the Hurricane Season **

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Colorado State University (CSU) Department of Atmospheric Science in its most recent updated seasonal hurricane activity forecast calls for an above-average season.

CSU says there could be up to 18-named storms instead of 15; of which nine could become hurricanes instead of seven; and of those, four could become major hurricanes instead of its previous June 1 forecast that forecasted three.

The National Disaster Coordinator of the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) Fire Chief Clive Richardson on Thursday is reminding the business community and the tourism sector to review their plan for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

Now is the time for the business community in its entirety as well as residents to review what preparations they have in place, and don’t wait until a storm is about to hit the country to rush preparations.

At this stage of the hurricane season, tourism-oriented businesses including vacation rental management companies should have plans already in place in the event of a hurricane strike.

By having a hurricane plan in place, the business will be able to recover much quickly.

The prevention of the loss of life of staff and visitors along with protecting property from damage is the responsibility of every business owner.

The engine of the economy is based on every single business operation on the island having a plan in place to protect their business and re-open once all clear has been given. Each one plays a very important role in the country’s tourism-oriented service economy.

The community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and resources you need on how to prepare your family, home, or business for a storm/hurricane strike by visiting the Government website: http://www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.” The information here is also valuable for new residents.

Listen to the Government Radio station SXMGOV – 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairlady of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

For official weather-related information, check out the website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/

Remember, be prepared and storm ready!

