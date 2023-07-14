Government of Sint Maarten ** Nominations for Royal Decorations 2024 being sought **

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Every year individuals significantly contributing to the community of Sint Maarten can be nominated to receive a Royal Decoration. The Royal Decorations Advisory Committee, in short, RODAC, which advises the Government in the approval process of any submissions received, urges persons to submit their proposals for a nominee for a Royal Decoration in the year 2024 no later than August 31, 2023.

Usually, persons are bestowed the distinction of Knight or as Member in the Order of Orange Nassau by the Governor of Sint Maarten during a special ceremony at the end of April (the last workday before the birthday of His Majesty the King).

It is essential that submissions are sent on time because the decision-making process takes a while. After the RODAC has provided its advice to the Council of Ministers, decision making can occur both by the Council of Ministers and the Governor and subsequently by the respective Dutch Minister who is being advised by the ‘Kapittel of the Civiele Orden (Civil Honours Council) before the decree is signed by His Majesty the King’.

The ‘Kapittel’ is an impartial and unbiased body that offers advice on the proposed nominees and the level of nomination if qualified.

The Order of Orange-Nassau can be conferred on people who have rendered outstanding services to the community for a considerable period, average 15 years, and are still actively involved with activities that impact the community as a whole or a particular section of the community.

Anyone knowing an individual that meets these requirements, which have been stipulated by the ‘Kapittel’, can contact the RODAC via rodac@sintmaartengov.org to receive the required form or enquire for additional information. The form to be submitted needs to be filled out completely and should include various support letters from the community. More information can also be found on the website http://www.lintjes.nl.

