Government of Sint Maarten ** The annual Justice Conference, hosted by Minister of Justice *

The Honorable Minister of Justice r Anna E. Minister Richardson hosted the 3rd Annual Justice Conference over the past two days at the Hilton Resort.

The conference served as a platform for the management of various departments and agencies within the Ministry of Justice to come together and engage in discussions regarding their operations, plans, challenges, and best practices.

Minister Richardson introduced the Justice Conference with the objective of promoting collaboration and unity among all agencies involved in the justice chain. By facilitating communication and cooperation, the Minister aimed to enhance the overall functioning and efficiency of the justice system.

The conference has been recognized as a successful initiative that fosters better connections and relationships between the agencies and partners of the Ministry of Justice.

During the conference, participants engaged in various activities such as sharing updates and an overview of their 2022/2023 in retrospect on their respective operations, discussing strategies for the upcoming year, identifying common challenges, and exchanging best practices.

The event provided an opportunity for attendees to network, learn from one another, and develop a shared understanding of the broader goals and objectives of the Ministry of Justice.

Overall, the Justice Conference serves as a valuable forum for collaboration and coordination within the justice sector, contributing to the ongoing efforts to improve the delivery of justice and ensure a more effective and unified approach across all agencies involved.

