July 24, 2023
Sint Maarten Police Accident near the Prince Bernard Bridge 

From:  Acting head of communication Department

Inspector F.N. Richards

Philipsburg, Monday July 24th, 2023

Accident near the Prince Bernard Bridge 

The St. Maarten Police Force traffic department is busy conducting an investigating, into accident involving two vehicles which occurred in the intersection near the Prince Bernard bridge during morning hour, today Monday July 24th, 2023.

The driver of a white vehicle coming from the Walter Nisbeth road filtered onto the wrong lane, and continued in the direction of the Bush road, while at the same time a driver of a black vehicle coming from the A.TH. Illidge was making a left turn.

Both vehicles collided causing some damages to both. Because of the damages caused, the driver of black vehicle being a female driver, got trapped in her vehicle. The assistance of fire department was required. After exiting her damage vehicle, she was complaining of chest pain.

The ambulance department was immediately notified and arrived within minutes.

The victim was transported to the SMMC for observation and further medical treatment.

However, her injuries weren’t life threatening.

KPSM takes this opportunity once again to caution all drivers to pay keen attention to the traffic signs and lights when operating their vehicles.

Investigated is ongoing.

