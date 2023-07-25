CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN TA SIGUI SOSTENÉ E LUCHA KONTRA KANSER DOR DI KONTRIBUÍ NA PRINSES WILHELMINA FONDS KU SU PROYEKTO WALK FOR THE CURE

Willemstad 24 di Yuli 2023- CIBC FirstCaribbean ta sigui ku e bon tradishon di kontribuí na e lucha kontra di kanser na Kòrsou dor di hasi un donashon di e fondonan ku a keda rekoudá ku aktividatnan di Walk for the Cure na Stichting Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds.

E esfuerso mayó mas grandi den región pa generá fondo pa e lucha kontra kanser, esta CIBC FirstCaribbean su Walk for the Cure, ta selebrá su di 12 aña den 2023.

E aktividat mas grandi den kuadro di Walk for the Cure na Kòrsou aña pasá, esta e Walking Dinner den Pietermaai District, tabata un gran éksito. Danki na e partisipantenan entusiasmá, e spònsernan i e restorantnan ku a partisipá na e evento i sobrá aktividatnan pa generá fondo, ku a sera un montante di ANG. 28.000,– komo donashon na e fundashon.

“Nos ta kontentu di por kontribuí e aña aki atrobe na e trabou balioso di Stichting Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds. Nos ta kontribuí pa medio di e aktividatnan di Walk for the Cure, no únikamente na generá fondo, na un forma kreativo, pa yuda kubri e trabou di e fundashon, pero tambe ta yuda konsientisá tokante di e malesa di kanser,” asina Timba Engelhardt, Country Head di CIBC FirstCaribbean na Kòrsou, a bisa.

E tim ku ta enkargá ku organisashon di Walk for the Cure na Kòrsou, meskos ku e banko, ta kontinuamente inová pa kumpli ku e demanda di su klientenan i ta planeá pa inyektá e aktividat di e aña aki ku un konsepto nobo.

Asina ta preparando un tremendo ambiente ora ku solo ta baha riba djadumingu 22 di Oktòber próksimo, pa asina gosa di e último parti di un fin di siman. E evento ta primití di bira un evento ku bo no ke pèrdè.

Pronto lo duna mas detaye. Esnan ku a yega di partisipá den aktividatnan di Walk for the Cure sa ku bo mester buska bo entrada pa e evento trempan pa bo no keda afó.

CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN CONTINUES SUPPORTING THE FIGHT AGAINST CANCER BY CONTRIBUTING TO PRINSES WILHELMINA FONDS THROUGH WALK FOR THE CURE

Willemstad July 24, 2023 CIBC FirstCaribbean continued the good tradition of contributing to the fight against cancer in Curaçao by donating proceeds generated through last year’s Walk for the Cure’s fundraising activities to Stichting Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds.

The region’s largest cancer fundraiser, CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Walk for the Cure, celebrates its 12th year in 2023.

The main event in Curaçao last year, a Walking Dinner in the Pietermaai District, was a great success again. Thanks to the enthusiastic participants, sponsors and participating restaurants, the event and other fundraising activities generated ANG. 28.000,00.

“We are very pleased to contribute this year again to the valuable work done by Stichting Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds. We, through our Walk for the Cure fundraising activities not only contribute in a creative way with much needed funds to the work done by the foundation but hope also to create awareness about cancer” said Timba Engelhardt, Country Head of CIBC FirstCaribbean in Curaçao.

Just as the bank is continuously innovating to meet the needs of its clients, the team in Curaçao is planning to infuse the Walk for the Cure event this year with new concepts.

Among the plans for this year will be a Sunday sunset leisure get-together to celebrate last moments of the weekend, will be transformed into an activity you don’t want to miss.

The event is scheduled to take place on October 22nd and more details will be released soon. Those who have participated in earlier Walk for the Cure events know that you have to be early to assure you are not left out of the activities.

