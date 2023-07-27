July 27, 2023
Sentensia di korte a sali na fabor di CMC / The court’s ruling was in favor of CMC

Willemstad, 27 yüli 2023 – Dia 26 di yüli 2023, Korte a duna sentensia den kasonan di of Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) kontra Minister GMN (Sr. Drs. J.F.A. Silvania) relashoná ku e presupuestonan di kuido pa e periodonan di 15 novèmber 2019 – 31 desèmber 2020 i 1 yanüari – 31 desèmber 2021.

Den kuadro di esaki korte a deklará e siguiente puntonan na fabor di CMC.

Minister no a inkorporá e gastunan definitivo di transishon i e inisio di CMC den e presupuesto di kuido, òf no a tuma niun akshon pa hasi esaki. Wes a dikta ku Minister mester tuma otro desishon (korekshon di e “beschikking”) riba esaki. Den e desishon aki minister mester inkluí e gastunan mará na e akreditashon di CMC tambe. Aparte di esei, minister mester kalkulá un depresiashon di 2,5% riba e edifisio di hòspital na lugá di 2%. Ademas, minister mester inkorporá un suma di NAF 3,6 mion den e presupuestonan di kuido pa gastunan di interes. Den e presupuesto di kuido di aña 2020 minister a apliká un deskuento pa aparatonan i materialnan médiko di NAF 0,4 mion inhustamente, esaki mester wòrdu koregí.

Den término finansiero, e setensia di Korte segun CMC ta nifiká ku e presupuestonan di kuido mester subi ku aproksimadamente NAF. 50 pa NAF. 60 mion (NAf. 25 pa 30 mion pa aña), dependiendo di e sistema di transishon i inisiashon ku ta bai uza. E montante aki ta adishonal na e suma di NAF. 16.9 mion – den kuadro di e 12,5% di deskuento riba e kondishonnan laboral – ku Korte di promé instansia a deklará inbálido. E montantenan aki ta separá di e kompensashon di NAF 19.6 mion ku gobièrnu di Kòrsou a otorgá na CMC relashoná ku e gastunan di kuido duná na personanan indokumentá den e añanan anterior.

Minister Silvania lo entregá presupuestonan di kuido nobo den 3 luna, teniendo kuenta ku e deklarashon di korte. Despues di esei SVB lo paga e suma èkstra. E sentensia di korte aki C, lo tin influensia riba e presupuestonan di kuido di aña 2022 i e añanan ku ta sigui. Esaki ta konta tambe pa e gastunan di personanan indokumentá ku gobièrnu di Kòrsou a rekonosé anteriormente.

No tin posibilidat di apelashon kontra e deklarashonnan di korte. CMC ta habrí pa den un bon diálogo ku gobièrnu di Kòrsou, yega na akuerdonan konforme e sentensia di Korte i ta keda buska diálogo ku e partidonan konserní.

CMC a keda asistí den e kasonan aki pa e abogadonan mrs. E.R. de Vries i P. Blom di e bufeto di abogado HBN Law & Tax.

The court’s ruling was in favor of CMC

Willemstad, July 27th, 2023 – On July 26, 2023, the Court delivered its judgment in the cases of Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) against Minister GMN (Mr. Drs. J.F.A. Silvania) regarding the healthcare budgets for the periods of November 15, 2019 – December 31, 2020, and January 1 – December 31, 2021.

In this regard, the Court ruled in favor of CMC on the following points:

The Minister did not include the actual transition and startup costs in the healthcare budget or take any action to address this issue. The Court ordered the Minister to issue new decisions (corrections to the “beschikking”) on this matter. In these decisions, the Minister must also account for the accreditation costs of CMC. Additionally, the Minister must calculate a depreciation of 2.5% on the hospital building instead of 2%. Furthermore, the Minister must include a sum of NAf 3.6 million in the healthcare budgets to cover interest expenses. In the healthcare budget for the year 2020, the Minister unjustly applied a discount of NAf 0.4 million on medical equipment and materials, which must be corrected.

Financially speaking, according to CMC, the Court’s judgment means that the healthcare budgets should be increased by approximately NAf. 50 to NAf. 60 million (NAf. 25 to 30 million per year), depending on the chosen system for transition and startup costs. This amount is in addition to the NAf. 16.9 million – relating to the 12.5% labor condition discount – that the Court of first instance declared invalid. These amounts are separate from the NAf. 19.6 million compensation granted by the Government of Curaçao for healthcare expenses provided to undocumented individuals in previous years.

Minister Silvania must provide new healthcare budget decisions within 3 months, taking into account the Court’s declaration. After that, the SVB (Social Insurance Bank) will proceed with the payment of the additional sum. This Court’s ruling will also have an impact on the healthcare budgets for the year 2022 and subsequent years. The same applies to the recognized expenses for undocumented individuals by the Government of Curaçao.

There is no possibility of appeal against the Court’s declarations. CMC is open to engaging in constructive dialogue with the Government of Curaçao to reach agreements in accordance with the Court’s judgment and will continue to seek dialogue with the relevant parties.

CMC was represented in these cases by the attorneys Mrs. E.R. de Vries and P. Blom from the law firm HBN Law & Tax..

