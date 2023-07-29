Government of Sint Maarten ** STAT Launches Enhanced 2021 National Accounts Survey, Seeking Full Business Cooperation **

Annual National Accounts Survey by STAT The Department of Statistics (STAT) is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2021 National Accounts Survey on July 28th, 2023. This annual survey aims to collect crucial financial data from all industries and foundations operating within the local economy of St. Maarten. We are excited to introduce several improvements to the survey to enhance the respondent experience.

Streamlined and Efficient To make the survey more user-friendly, we have significantly reduced the number of questions, making it more concise and time-efficient for participants. We value the time of our respondents and believe that this step will encourage higher participation.

Inclusive Participation All companies and institutions with 10 or more employees can expect to receive theNational Accounts questionnaire which gathers data over the2021 fiscal year. Furthermore, entities with 9 or fewer employees may be part of a random sample-selection and may also be approached to participate. Every participant’s contribution is essential to ensure accurate and comprehensive economic performancemeasurement in both the non-financial and financial sectors.

Dedicated Support To ensure a seamless survey process, STAT has trained four freelance interviewers who are readily available to assist, follow up, and collect completed questionnaires. These interviewers are well-equipped to guide participants through the survey. Additionally, companies can provide a copy of their annual report to facilitate the process.

Easy Digital Submission For added convenience, the National Accounts Survey has been emailed to all entities with updated working emails. Participants can easily complete the survey digitally and return ti to statinfo@sintmaartengov.org.

Support Hotline We understand that participants may have questions or require assistance during the survey period. For this reason, STAT has created two forms by which we may be contacted, emailing statinfo@sintmaartengov.org or via our support hotline +1(721) 559-7492. fI needed, an interviewer will be assigned to provide personalized assistance to your respected business.

Mandatory Participation The business community is reminded that once included ni the sample, participation ni the survey is mandatory by law (AB 2013, GT no. 452). We urge all relevant establishments to give their full cooperation during the survey period, which runs until September 30th, 2023.

Impact and Importance The National Accounts Survey plays a critical role in enabling STAT to provide regular and accurate statistics on economic developments in St. Maarten. The insights derived from this survey empower policymakers, businesses, and stakeholders tomake informed decisions and contribute tothe overall growth and prosperity of St. Maarten.

We extend our sincere appreciation to all participants for their invaluable contributions to this survey and the advancement of St. Maarten’s economy.