SINT MAARTEN POLICE: Restaurant robbed    

From:  Acting head of communication Department

Inspector F.N. Richards

 

July 30th, 2023

Restaurant robbed    

 

Detectives are busy investigating a robbery that took place on July 29th, approximately 22:15 pm at a restaurant in the Point Blanche area. The central dispatch after receiving the distress call dispatched a patrol unit and detective to the scene.

On arrival the patrol was notified that earlier, two unknown male suspects entered the restaurant both in possession of handguns, wearing masks and demanding cash. While the robbery was in progress, there were guests in the restaurant dining. During the robbery cash and 3 cellphones were taken.

After committing the act both suspects ran outside the restaurant, one of the suspects then fired a single shot, fortunately no one was injured.

Both suspects then made their escape by using a scooter and rode away into the direction of Sucker Garden.

The police (KPSM) is appealing to the general public and anyone who was in the area at the time of the robbery to kindly contact the police or detective department, in order to provide any useful information in this case.

 

