August 12, 2023
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

NOTISIA

Happy Hour with Rappers and Poets – New Exhibition “Harmonies of Art” | Benefit Concert Aemy Niafeliz & Guest Musician Maril Boersema

REDAKSHON 0 Comments
Selebrando 75 aña Museo di Kòrsou – Huntu Ku Bo!

Dear Friends of The Curaçao Museum,
We cordially invite you for a Happy Hour with the Rappers and Poets of our New Exhibition “Harmonies of Art”.

Happy Hour
Rappers and Poets New Exhibition “Harmonies of Art” 
Thursday, August 24, 2023
From 18.00 to 20.00
Free Entrance
With (UP)Beatz by DJ Dorene Woodz

Drop in directly after work and meet the talented rappers and poets who gave our Local, Dutch, and International masterpieces, acquired by the Museum over the years,  a modern voice!

Our New exhibition “Harmonies of Art”, celebrates Curaçao’s cultural diversity and creative spirit by blending different art forms. Visit the Exhibition during the happy hour, scan the QR code, and listen to them. A permanent video of the different performances also forms part of the exhibition.

Their narratives will encourage introspection, personal interpretations, and a deeper connection with the exhibited artworks. You will experience the power of art to inspire, provoke, and connect people across time and cultures.

The rappers and poets who collaborated with us for this exhibition: 
Areina Martina, Zealous, Jeannine Quesor, Vesuhely Americaan, Johnny Bonaire, Zoinx, Robyn, Ralph Winedt, Aldaïr, AJ and Pharao.
The exhibition ‘Harmonies of Art’ was made possible thanks to our sponsors:
Benefit Concert
‘Mi Musika’ by Aemy Niafeliz and Guest Musician Maril Boersema
Benefit Concert
‘Mi Musika’ by Aemy Niafeliz and Guest Musician Maril Boersema
Saturday, August 26, 2023
The first concert is from 17.00 to 19.00
The second concert is from 20.00 t0 22.00

On Saturday, August 26, 2023, we will host two benefit concerts by Aemy Niafeliz for her foundation ‘Living to Win’ at The Curaçao Museum.
‘Living to Win’ is a youth leadership program designed to equip, educate and elevate our youth with knowledge and wisdom on how to succeed and win in every aspect of life.
On this evening Aemy Niafeliz will be performing upbeat Curaçaoan Kriyoyo Music on our beautiful Schimmel Grand Piano as well as on the Bass.
The multi-talented musician Maril Boersema will be joining her on the flute and harp.
Want to support Aemy’s foundation ‘Living to Win’? Buy your tickets now for ANG 45.00 at Mensing’s Caminada. 
Exhibition ‘Her Story, Su Historia’
Jeannine Quesor
Exhibition ‘Her Story, Su Historia’
Last but not least we wish to draw your attention to another one of our beautiful exhibitions ‘Her Story, Su historia’ by Jeannine Quesor which is currently on show in our Souterrain. This photography exhibition with beautiful and almost surreal underwater pictures of divers taken in our waters by Jeannine will mesmerize you. But beware because there is more ‘under the surface’ than you can see with the naked eye. Visit the exhibition and find out for yourself!
BECOME A FRIEND
Become a Friend of The Curaçao Museum!
For only ANG150.00 a year, you will support and contribute to the promotion of
The Curaçao Museum and the important work we do in the field of Art and Culture.
Next to this, your contribution will also help to restore the beautiful building the Museum resides in since its opening on March 7, 1948. A former Military Hospital that was built in 1853.

What will you get in return when you become a Friend of The Curaçao Museum?
Free entry to the Museum 
Invitations to the opening of New Exhibitions
Invitations to Lectures, Musical concerts, Workshops, and other Events and Activities organized by The Curaçao Museum
Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

Asosashon di Pastornan Kristian (APK) ta kompletamente di akuerdo ku e proposishon di Parlamentario Sr Calmes pa ankra e Matrimonio Sivil hetero den nos Areglo di Estado

REDAKSHON 0

Notisia di polis di djaweps 4 di sèptèmber te ku djaluna 9 di sèptèmber 2019/Politieberichten van woensdag 4 september tot en met maandag 9 september 2019

REDAKSHON 0

Weersverwachting voor Curaçao en omgeving geldig tot zaterdagmiddag 12:00 uur, 6 juli 2019.

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: