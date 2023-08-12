Happy Hour with Rappers and Poets – New Exhibition “Harmonies of Art” | Benefit Concert Aemy Niafeliz & Guest Musician Maril Boersema

|
|Exhibition ‘Her Story, Su Historia’
Last but not least we wish to draw your attention to another one of our beautiful exhibitions ‘Her Story, Su historia’ by Jeannine Quesor which is currently on show in our Souterrain. This photography exhibition with beautiful and almost surreal underwater pictures of divers taken in our waters by Jeannine will mesmerize you. But beware because there is more ‘under the surface’ than you can see with the naked eye. Visit the exhibition and find out for yourself!
