Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance ta yama bon biní na señor Arno Willems komo Representante Nobo di Patrosinadora Su Altesa Real Prinsesa Beatrix
For di luna di yüni 2023 señor Arno Willems ta e representante Real di patrosinadora Su Altesa Real Prinsesa Beatrix pa Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA). Ku esaki el a bira susesor di señor Jaap van Leeuwenburg ku a ehersé e funshon akí for di aña 2009 te aña 2023 i resientemente a baha ku penshun. DCNA ta un organisashon ‘non profit’ ku nan a lanta pa protehá naturalesa i promové maneho sostenibel di rekursonan natural na e seis islanan hulandes karibense.
Señor Arno Willems (1959) a studia selvikultura na e Skol Superior di Agrikultura (Landbouwhogeschool) na Wageningen. El a traha entre otro na e mesun skol superior akí, na Staatsbosbeheer, na ministerio di Agrikultura, Naturalesa i Kalidat di Kuminda i na Mali pa e Fundashon di Boluntarionan Hulandes. El a realisá konsultashon tambe den Balkan, den Kaukasus i den diferente pais afrikano. Su tereno di trabou ta enserá selvikultura, maneho di naturalesa i agrikultura. For di aña 2013 e ta ‘Rentmeester’, manehadó di propiedatnan inmóbil, di Kroondomein Het Loo, un finka real di mas ku 10.000 hèktar. Segun sr Arno Willems, maneho di naturalesa ta prinsipalmente trabou di man di hende, i bai pokopoko ku naturalesa ta algu sumamente sabí: ‘ta ún naturalesa só nos tin!’
‘Nos ta demasiado orguyoso di DCNA su patrosinadora Su Altesa Real Prinsesa Beatrix. Su Altesa Real Beatrix tin un laso spesial ku Karibe Hulandes i semper el a sostené nos trabou di protekshon di e bunita naturalesa tropikal. Nos ta hopi agradesido tambe pa su sosten i e plasentero kolaborashon ku su anterior representante señor Jaap van Leeuwenburg. Nos ta anhelá pa kontinuá e trabounan ku señor Arno Willems’, segun Hellen van der Wal, presidente di DCNA.
Señor Arno Willems – Representante Nobo di Patrosinadora Su Altesa Real Prinsesa Beatrix pa Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance.
