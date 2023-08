Farid Ayubi

Farid Ayubi, the dedicated owner of Sunrise Tours Bonaire, has been a pillar of support and assistance to visitors for over two decades. In an extraordinary act of kindness, Farid went above and beyond when he came to the aid of a couple in distress. Leslie Howell, who had suffered a severe ankle injury, found herself stranded on a Bonaire beach. Despite not being a part of Farid’s tour, he selflessly halted his tour bus, assessed the situation, and promptly organized an ambulance. Farid’s caring actions extended beyond the ordinary; he provided comfort, ensured safety, and exemplified the genuine warmth that defines Bonaire’s community.