Laser Airlines ta inisiá ruta

Venezuela – Kòrsou

For di Caracas

WILLEMSTAD- 5 di mei 2023 – Laser Airlines a bira e di dos aerolínea ku ta inisiá ku buelo pa Kòrsou despues di re-apertura di frontera entre Kòrsou i Venezuela. E buelo di Laser Airlines ta sali for di e siudat Caracas. E aerolínea ya tabata bula e konekshon Venezuela – Kòrsou den pasado. Na yegada di e promé buelo na Aeropuerto Internashonal Hato e avion a keda risibí ku e tradishonal saludo di awa.

E buelonan di Laser Airlines lo ta dos biaha pa siman riba djamars i djabièrnè. E buelonan ta keda efektuá ku un MD82 ku un kapasidat di 150 stul. Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta kontentu ku otro aerolínea mas a inisiá ku buelo for di Venezuela e biaha aki for di e kapital, Caracas. E echo ku e buelo ta inisiá for di Caracas ta duna e venezolano i nos komunidat lokal mas opshon di biahe. CTB ya ta ehekutando diferente akshon di merkadeo na Venezuela pa mustra e produkto turístiko aktualisá ku Kòrsou tin pa ofresé, variedat di akomodashon, restorantnan i diferente atrakshon turístiko.

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou, Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP), Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH) i Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association (CHATA) ta felisitá Laser Airlines ku inisio di e konekshon entre Venezuela i Kòrsou i ta deseá nan tur kos bon.

Laser Airlines launches

Venezuela – Curaçao route

From Caracas

WILLEMSTAD- May 5, 2023 – Laser Airlines is the second airline to launch flights to Curaçao after the reopening of the border between Curaçao and Venezuela. The Laser Airlines flight leaves from the city of Caracas. The airline used to execute the Venezuela – Curaçao route in the past already. On the arrival of the first flight at the Curaçao International Airport, the airplane was welcomed with the traditional water salute.

The Laser Airlines flights will take place twice weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays. The flights will be carried out with an MD82 aircraft with a 150-seat capacity. The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) is happy that another airline has launched flights from Venezuela, this time from the capital city of Caracas. Because the flight departs from Caracas, this provides more travel options to the Venezuelan people and to our local community. CTB is already implementing several marketing initiatives in Venezuela to show off the updated tourism product that Curaçao has to offer: a variety of accommodations, restaurants, and several tourist attractions.

The Government of Curaçao, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP), Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH) and the Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association (CHATA) congratulate Laser Airlines with the launch of its flights between Venezuela and Curaçao, and wish them all the best.