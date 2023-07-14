Bonaire Expands Reach with BonaireIsland.com Launch in Spanish and German

Bonaire is delighted to announce the launch of BonaireIsland.com in Spanish and German. This milestone marks a significant step in Bonaire’s diversification strategy to introduce the island to Spanish and German-speaking countries, as well as the ongoing efforts to align with the Tourism Master Plan and Recovery Plan.

Following the successful launch of BonaireIsland.com in September 2022, the addition of Spanish and German language versions further enhances the accessibility of the website for travelers. Now, visitors from Spanish and German- speaking regions can fully immerse themselves in the beauty and offerings of Bonaire, making their trip planning experience seamless and enjoyable.

The newly expanded website provides a comprehensive resource for travelers, offering valuable insights into the island’s diverse dining experiences, thrilling outdoor activities, and much more. Whether it’s exploring breathtaking landscapes, indulging in local cuisine, or embarking on thrilling adventures, BonaireIsland.com has everything visitors need to create their dream vacation.

“As part of our diversification strategy, we are excited to cater to our Spanish and German-speaking visitors with the launch of BonaireIsland.com in their respective languages,” said Miles B M Mercera, CEO of Tourism Corporation Bonaire. “This expansion aligns with our commitment to providing exceptional experiences to a broader audience and showcases our dedication to meeting the unique needs of our visitors.”

The launch of the Spanish and German versions of BonaireIsland.com not only strengthens Bonaire’s position in the international market but also serves as a foundation for the island’s rebranding efforts. This strategic move supports the ongoing collaboration with partners, including the recent campaign launched with KLM Germany, focusing on attracting visitors from the German market.

To explore the new language versions and start planning your next adventure in Bonaire, visit http://www.bonaireisland.com.

For on-island partners who are currently not listed on the website, please send an email to marketing@bonaireisland.com to be included.

