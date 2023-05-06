UITNODIGING: Symposium

Dear Invitees,

I hope this letter finds you in good health and high spirits. I am writing to extend a formal invitation to

you to attend the upcoming symposium of the FOUNDATION VENEX CURACAO, a

non-governmental organization committed to promoting educational welfare and providing psychosocial

and judicial assistance to the vulnerable migrants and local community on Curacao.

The symposium is scheduled to take place on May 11th from 13.30 PM till 18.30 AM/PM at the World

Trade Center (WTC) Auditorium. This symposium will feature prominent speakers and experts in the

fields of human rights, migration processes, global best practices, and how to transform migration into a

driving force for development within host communities. This will take place through engaging

presentations and interesting discussions. We will also be exploring the shifting perspectives on human

rights and the implications for policymakers, practitioners, and citizens on Curacao.

As a valued member of the community, we believe that your participation in this symposium would be

of great value and highly appreciated, as it would not only serve as a source of inspiration for the

VENEX team but your expertise will also provide the insights and perspectives necessary to enrich the

discussions and contribute to a more informed and productive conversation.

We understand that you are a busy person with a demanding schedule, but we are confident that your

participation in this symposium will be of great significance to the VENEX team and the vulnerable

community on the island. Furthermore this symposium will also provide the opportunity to network with

like-minded professionals. We hope that you will be able to join us for this exciting and informative

event.

If you have any further questions you can freely send me an e-mail at legallcdv@gmail.com to schedule

an appointment to talk in person. To register your attendance, please make use of the link provided

through this e-mail by the 10th of May 2023.

Please note that spaces are limited, and early registration is encouraged to ensure your place at the

symposium.

We would be honored if you could attend.

Thank you for considering this invitation. We look forward to hearing from you soon.

Sincerely,

F. Dortalina

Parralegal

Venex-Curacao

Geachte genodigden,

Ik hoop dat deze brief u in goede gezondheid en met hoge geesten bereikt. Graag nodig ik u uit voor het

aanstaande symposium van STICHTING VENEX CURAÇAO, een non-gouvernementele organisatie

die zich inzet voor het bevorderen van onderwijs en het bieden van psychosociale en juridische

ondersteuning aan kwetsbare migranten en de lokale gemeenschap op Curaçao.

Het symposium zal plaatsvinden op 11 mei van 13.30 uur tot 18.30 uur in het World Trade Center

(WTC) Auditorium. Het symposium biedt prominente sprekers en experts op het gebied van

mensenrechten, migratieprocessen, wereldwijde praktijken en hoe migratie kan worden omgezet in een

drijvende kracht voor ontwikkeling binnen gastgemeenschappen. Dit zal plaatsvinden door middel van

boeiende presentaties en interessante discussies. We zullen ook de verschuivende perspectieven op

mensenrechten onderzoeken en de implicaties hiervan voor beleidsmakers en burgers op Curaçao.

Als gewaardeerd lid van de gemeenschap geloven wij dat uw deelname aan dit symposium van grote

waarde zou zijn en zeer op prijs zou worden gesteld, omdat het niet alleen als inspiratiebron voor het

VENEX-team zou dienen, maar uw expertise ook de inzichten en perspectieven zou bieden die nodig

zijn om de discussies te verrijken en bij te dragen aan een meer geïnformeerd en productief gesprek.

Wij begrijpen dat u een drukke persoon bent met een veeleisend schema, maar we zijn ervan overtuigd

dat uw deelname aan dit symposium van groot belang zal zijn voor het VENEX-team en de kwetsbare

gemeenschap op het eiland. Bovendien biedt dit symposium ook de mogelijkheid om te netwerken met

gelijkgestemde professionals.

Als u verdere vragen heeft, kunt u mij gerust een e-mail sturen op legallcdv@gmail.com om een

afspraak te maken voor een persoonlijk gesprek. Om uw deelname te registreren, kunt u gebruik maken

van de link die via deze e-mail wordt verstrekt vóór 10 mei 2023.

Houd er rekening mee dat de ruimte beperkt is en vroege registratie wordt aangemoedigd om uw plaats

bij het symposium te garanderen.

Wij zouden vereerd zijn als u aanwezig kunt zijn.