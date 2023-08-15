August 15, 2023
The Progress Committee regarding the Police and Prison met with Prime Minister Jacobs to discuss the progress on the Plans of Approach.

Government of Sint Maarten
The Progress Committee regarding the Police and Prison met with Prime Minister Jacobs to discuss the progress on the Plans of Approach. In this meeting an update on the developments within the Ministry of General Affairs and the preparation for the hurricane season and disasters in general was also provided by the Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs. It is customary that after each work visit the committee briefs the Prime Minister on their findings. Their last visit to the island was in May 2023. Among the visitors was Jurienne Hooi, Chairlady; Marijke van Veen, Member for The Netherlands; Franklyn Richards, Member for St. Maarten; Denise Jacobs, Secretaris; and Terrance Rey, Adjunct-Secretaris.

 

