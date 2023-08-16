August 16, 2023
DEPORTE

Sera konosi ku e umpiernan di Junior League Baseball World Series na Talor Michigan i tin un yu di Korsou den nan ku ta Sandley R.E. Martina

Meet the Class of 2023 umpires of the Junior League Baseball World Series in Taylor, Michigan: (not in order) Director of Umpires Jamie Hinojosa of Huron Township, Michigan; Greg King of Kenton, Ohio; Todd Brain of The Woodlands, Texas; Bruce Cline of Dayton, Ohio; Charles Williamson of Austin, Texas; Mike McCullough of Buskin, Florida; Sandley R.E. Martina of Curacao; Carlos Rodriguez Jr. of Marietta Georgia; Mike Sharrow of Columbia, Pennsylvania; Barry Nelson of Salem, Oregon; Andrew Elliott of Greenwood, Indiana; Glenn Davis of McCleary, Washington; Jeff Ross of New Hampshire; and Ric Zwanenberg of The Netherlands. Thank you all! Photo by Gerald Thomas.

 

 

 

