PAP:

PCN ta sostené desaroyo riba tereno di konstrukshon di bibienda sosial na Boneiru

Ku un kresementu fuerte di e poblashon na Boneiru, e demanda pa bibienda sosial tambe ta oumentando. Stichting Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (‘PCN’), komo un di e kuater miembronan di konsorsio, a prolongá i amplia su apoyo finansiero na Fundashon Cas Boneriano (‘FCB’) e aña akí.

E aktividatnan di konstrukshon di FCB den entre otro e barionan Hato i Nikiboko, lo generá mas di 400 bibienda sosial. Mayoria di esakinan ta destiná pa hür, pero lo tin tambe algun kas propio tambe den nan.

“Banda di e echo ku ta konstruyendo mas kas ku a plania originalmente, lo konstruí konsiderablemente mas rápido tambe”, segun FCB.

Pa e proyektonan di bibienda nobo na Nikiboko i Hato ta hasi mas uso di suministro di energia sostenibel, por ehèmpel instalando entre otro panel solar i bateria. Banda di energia ‘bèrdè’ ta duna relativamente hopi atenshon tambe na vegetashon (landscaping), pa promové plaser di biba i di bida di futuro habitantenan. Nobo pa Boneiru ta e echo ku e kayanan den e barionan nobo lo konsistí kompletamente di klenku.

Pa por traha mas rápido, FCB lo bai traha ku un kantidat mas amplio di kontratista pa realisá e plannan di bibienda di e fundashon mas rápido posibel. Banda di kumpli ku e deseonan di bibienda di futuro hürdónan, esaki ta stimulá ekonomia lokal mas tantu posibel tambe. Na 2022 a hasi palabrashonnan entre Entidat Públiko Boneiru i ministerio di Asuntunan Interno i Relashon di Reino pa regulá e merkado di hür na Boneiru i pa mara un supsidio na esaki.

Konsorsio

Na 2019 a anunsiá lantamentu di un konsorsio di 4 finansiadónan hipotekario, entre nan tres di Kòrsou. E konsorsio ta formá pa Vidanova Bank, Vidanova Pensioenfonds, Foundation Pension Fund Isla Curaçao i Stichting Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland. Na komienso di e aña akí tur kuater miembro di e konsorsio a prolongá i amplia nan apoyo pa aselerá entrega di bibiendanan sosial na Boneiru.

PCN steunt ontwikkelingen lokale woningbouw op Bonaire

Met een sterk stijgende groei van de bevolking op Bonaire, stijgt ook de vraag naar sociale woningen.

Stichting Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (‘PCN’) heeft dit jaar, als één van de vier consortiumleden, haar financieringssteun aan Fundashon Cas Boneriano (‘FCB’) verlengd en uitgebreid.

De bouwactiviteiten van FCB in o.a. de wijken Hato en Nikiboko zullen ruim 400 sociale woningen opleveren.

De meeste hiervan zijn bestemd voor verhuur, maar er zullen ook enkele koopwoningen bij zijn. “Naast het feit dat er meer woningen worden gebouwd dan oorspronkelijk gepland, zal er ook aanzienlijk sneller gebouwd worden”, aldus FCB.

Bij de nieuwe woonprojecten in Nikiboko en Hato wordt meer gewerkt met duurzame energievoorzieningen, onder andere door het aanleggen van zonnepanelen en batterijen. Naast de ‘groene’ energie wordt er ook relatief veel aandacht besteed aan groenvoorziening, ter bevordering van het woon- en leefplezier van de toekomstige bewoners. Nieuw voor Bonaire is het feit dat de wegen in de nieuwe wijken geheel uit klinkers zullen bestaan.

Om sneller te kunnen werken, gaat FCB met een ruimer aantal aannemers in zee om de plannen van de woningstichting zo snel mogelijk te realiseren. Naast het vervullen van woonwensen voor toekomstige huurders, wordt hiermee ook zoveel mogelijk stimulans aan de lokale economie gegeven. In 2022 zijn er afspraken gemaakt tussen het Openbaar Lichaam Bonaire en het Ministerie van Binnenlandse Zaken en Koninkrijksrelaties om de huurmarkt op Bonaire te reguleren en te voorzien van een subsidie.

Consortium

In 2019 is de vorming van een consortium van vier geldverstrekkers, waaronder drie uit Curaçao, bekend gemaakt. Het consortium wordt gevormd door de Vidanova Bank, het Vidanova Pensioenfonds, Foundation Pension Fund Isla Curaçao en Stichting Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland. Begin dit jaar hebben alle vier de consortiumleden hun steun verlengd en uitgebreid ten behoeve van versnelde oplevering van sociale woningen in Bonaire.

ENG: [PRESS RELEASE | FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE]

PCN continues to support local housing developments on Bonaire

With Bonaire’s population growing strongly, the demand for social housing is also rising. This year Stichting Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (‘PCN’) has, as one of four consortium members, extended and expanded its funding support to Fundashon Cas Boneriano (‘FCB’).

FCB’s construction activities in the Hato and Nikiboko districts, among others, will yield over 400 social housing units. Most of these are intended for rental, though some units will also be marked for sale. “Besides the fact that more houses will be built than originally planned, construction will also be considerably faster,” according to FCB.

Within the new residential projects in Hato and Nikiboko, more focus will be given to renewable energy facilities, such as the installation of solar panels and batteries. In addition to this ‘green’ energy, extra attention is paid to the landscaping to enhance the residential comfort and quality of life of the future residents. New for Bonaire is the fact that the roads in these new districts will consist entirely of clinkers.

To facilitate a faster way of working, FCB is partnering with a wider range of contractors to realize the housing association’s plans as quickly as possible. Besides fulfilling the housing needs for future tenants, this will also significantly boost the local economy. In 2022, agreements were made between the Public Entity of Bonaire and the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations to regulate and subsidize the rental market on Bonaire.

Consortium

In 2019 the formation of a consortium of four lenders, including three from Curaçao, was announced. The consortium is formed by Vidanova Bank, Vidanova Pension Fund, Foundation Pension Fund Isla Curaçao and Stichting Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland. Earlier this year, all four consortium members extended and expanded their support for the purpose of an accelerated delivery of social housing in Bonaire.

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

