Federashon di Beisbòl di Kòrsou (CBF) Ta ku tur kos ta kla pa e gran Final di beisbol AA.

Kòrsou, [6 September 2023] — Curacao Baseball Federation (Febeko) a tene un konferensia di prensa ayera, ku focus riba e altamente antisipá final di beisbol AA 2023.

Emoshon ta haltu en espera di e final aki i tur preparashon ta kla.

E ekiponan ku lo kompeti den e final, Santa Rosa Indians i Royal Scorpions, ta kla pa ranka sali i bringa pa e titulo maksimo.

E dos timnan aki a domina e temporada regular, konstantemente ku weganan di altu kalidat ku a mantene e fanatikada na rand di nan stul.

Awor nan lo bolbe topa den e Final, e resultado por ta bai kualke banda, pero un kos ta sigur: lo ta un serie emoshonante.

Ambos timnan a desaroyá un base di fanatikada grandi, i nan esfuersonan pa promové e weganan i mobilisá nan fanatikada via di medianan social sigur ta unu di aplaudi.

Pa segurá un eksperensia Seif i agradabel pa e fanatiko, Febeko a organisá medidanan ekstra di seguridat na e stadion.

Nos ke rekorda tur persona ku ta asisti na e weganan tambe riba e bon komportashon i mantene e spirito di deportivismo durante henter e weganan.

Den un desaroyo emoshonante, Febeko ta entusiasmá pa anunsia un aliansa nobo ku Powerade, kende lo sponsor tantu e Finalnan komo e selekshonanan nashonal.

E kolaborashon aki ta prometé mehorá e eksperensia total tanto pa hungado i fanatikonan.

Fanatikonan lo por disfruta un variedad di kos durante e finalnan bar i kushina bon surti, inkluyendo MiMojitos, ZQ Cocktails, i e famoso Fridays Baby Truck.

Pero esei no ta tur kos! Lo tin amplio oportunidat pa fanatikada di gana premionan fantastiko, inkluyendo un rifa pa un chèns pa presensia Team Curacao den Serie del Caribe—un soño berdadero pa kualke amante di beisbòl.

E Final aki ta prometé un spektákulo inolvidabel, i Febeko ta yamá tur hende pa forma parti di e momentu históriko aki. Uni nos, duna sosten na bo tim, i laga nos hasi e serie aki un pa rekort!

Curacao Baseball Federation (Febeko) Announces Readiness for Thrilling Curacao National Championship AA 2023 Finals

Curacao, [6 September 2023] — The Curacao Baseball Federation (Febeko) held a press conference yesterday, focusing on the much-anticipated Finals of the Curacao National Championship AA 2023.

Excitement was palpable as CBF(Febeko) proudly announced that all preparations for this epic showdown have been successfully completed.

The final contenders, the Santa Rosa Indians and the Royal Scorpions, are raring to go.

These two teams dominated the regular season, consistently delivering high-quality games that have kept fans on the edge of their seats.

As they face off in the Finals, the outcome is anyone’s guess, but one thing is certain: it will be an exhilarating series.

Both teams have cultivated passionate fan bases, and their efforts in promoting the games and rallying their supporters have not gone unnoticed.

To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for fans, Febeko has arranged extra security measures at the stadium. We kindly remind all attendees to uphold the spirit of sportsmanship and behave respectfully throughout the games.

In an exciting development, Febeko is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Powerade, who will be sponsoring both the Finals and the national teams.

This collaboration promises to enhance the overall experience for players and fans alike.

Fans can look forward to a delectable array of food and beverages, including mimojitos, cocktails, and offerings from the famous Fridays Baby Truck.

But that’s not all! There will be ample opportunities for fans to win fantastic prizes, including a raffle for a chance to attend Serie del Caribe—a true baseball enthusiast’s dream come true.

The Curacao National Championship AA 2023 Finals promise to be an unforgettable spectacle, and Febeko invites everyone to be part of this historic moment.

Join us, support your team, and let’s make this series one for the books!

